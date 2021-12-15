Katie Price Handed Suspended Prison Sentence For Drink-Driving
Katie Price has been given a suspended prison sentence after she pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
The 43-year-old was arrested in September after she crashed her car on the B2135 near Partridge Green, leaving the car upturned across the middle of the road.
Price was taken to hospital before being admitted to London rehabilitation facility The Priory, with her family stating at the time that she was ‘unwell’.
The ex-glamour model and mum-of-five appeared in Crawley Magistrates’ Court for her sentencing today, December 15, after being warned she could face jail time for her offences. The star has been handed a 16-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. She has also been ordered to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work in the community, as well as a two-year driving ban.
Addressing Price, District Judge Kelly said:
When you chose to get behind the wheel that night you showed no concern for others. You could have killed somebody.
Your actions meant the emergency services had to use up their precious time. You knowingly and deliberately flouted a court order and not for the first time.
You seem to think you are above the law.
‘I cannot send you to jail today even though you may deserve to spend Christmas behind bars. You are extremely lucky the magistrates on a previous occasion decided to defer their decision’, Judge Kelly added.
The sentencing comes after she entered her pleas on September 29, shortly after telling police: ‘I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all’, The Independent reports. During her sentencing hearing today, the court heard from prosecutor Jonathan Karani that at the time of the crash, Price said ‘I was just going to a friends but I know I shouldn’t be driving.’
According to the prosecution, the star had an alcohol level of 66mg and had consumed cocaine, vodka and lemonade before the crash. In reference to the proceedings, it added: ‘There is no evidence Katie Price has been anything but co-operative’.
Prior to Price being sentenced, a source told the Mail Online she was ‘terrified’ of having to spend Christmas behind bars.
They commented:
The devastating reality of her situation is starting to hit home and Katie is terrified. It’s a reality she has never faced before, which is understandably unnerving.
It’s not just herself who she’s worried about, it’s the potential reaction of her children.
She can’t stop thinking about it and is full of dread, but has been planning as if she is going to have a normal Christmas for the kids as a distraction.
Price’s family has assured she knows her actions ‘were wrong and apologises’, though the star has received criticism in recent weeks for her actions on the run-up to her sentencing.
After completing her treatment at The Priory, Price travelled to Las Vegas with her fiancé Carl Woods and allegedly visited a plastic surgeon in Europe to undergo a procedure. Public records cited by The Independent indicate Price and Woods obtained a marriage licence in Las Vegas last month.
Price hit back at criticisms and speculation about her movements on social media this week, writing: ‘It seems that at the moment the media won’t leave me alone and are trying to portray that I’m not taking this situation serious. Well I’m here to confirm that I definitely am.’
Price’s family earlier assured that they would ‘continue to get Kate the help she needs’, adding they hoped she would ‘realise that she cannot battle her issues alone.’
If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence, contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110, 9am–8pm weekdays and 11am–4pm weekends for advice and support
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, cocaine, drink driving, jail, katie price, Now, prison, Sentencing