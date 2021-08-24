Katie Price In Hospital Following Alleged Attack

PA Images

Reality TV star Katie Price has been taken to hospital after allegedly being attacked and left with a face injury.

The incident is said to have taken place in Essex in the early hours of Monday morning, August 23, at a property in Little Canfield.

A spokesperson for the police force said officers were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to reports of an assault in The Meadows shortly after 1.30am.

They commented: ‘We arrived and found a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment. A 32-year-old man was arrested a short time later on suspicion of assault. He remains in custody.’

Pictures from the scene indicated police remained at the property until Monday afternoon, with Price’s friends and family also having gathered in the area.

A neighbour of the property told the MailOnline there was ‘something kicking off’ around the time of the alleged attack, claiming they heard ‘loads of shouting and screaming’.

They continued: ‘It was definitely going off. It was anti social and sounded like a load of p*ssheads coming back from the pub. There was a real kerfuffle.’

Another neighbour, who claimed to live next door to Price, said they ‘heard an argument’ at about 11.00pm, though noted they were asleep when the police were ‘supposed to have been called’ at 1.30am. They said they do not think they ‘had heard any big arguments before last night’.

A source close to Price, a former model who went on to compete in reality shows such as I’m a Celebrity, Get me out of Here! and Celebrity Big Brother, said the 43-year-old is ‘okay’, but stressed the alleged incident was ‘quite a serious altercation that’s happened’, adding: ‘She is currently working with the police.’

Another source told The Sun the former model is ‘understandably, utterly devastated’, and that she was taken to hospital to be treated for a suspected jaw fracture.

Price herself told The Sun: ‘I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.’

Essex Police issued an updated statement in the aftermath of the events in which they said their investigations were continuing at the scene throughout Monday.

