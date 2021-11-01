unilad
Katie Price Returns To Social Media Following Drink-Driving Crash

by : Cameron Frew on : 01 Nov 2021 09:29
Katie Price has returned to social media following her drink-driving crash, for which she takes ‘full responsibility’.

The 43-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to drink-driving without insurance and while disqualified following a crash on the B2135 near Partridge Green in late September.

While she faced a custodial sentence, Price’s sentencing was deferred until December 15 on the condition she received rehabilitation treatment at The Priory, didn’t commit any further offences and was banned from driving in the interim.

While previously releasing a statement on the crash via her family, Price’s latest Instagram photos – one with her fiancé Carl Woods and Harvey, and another with her mum Amy – mark the first time she’s posted in more than four weeks.

The photos were likely taken while Price enjoyed a short break from her stay at The Priory. The conditions of her rehab aren’t clear, but unless detained under the Mental Health Act, she’ll be allowed to leave at the discretion of the facility’s staff.

In the earlier statement, Price’s family said, ‘Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family. We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum.’

They added, ‘Kate is continuing to receive treatment and is making positive progress.’

Price also recently released her memoir, Harvey and Me, in which she discusses her son’s upbringing and his recent move to a residential school. ‘I’ve always felt secure knowing that no one can take Harvey away from me, and I know it sounds stupid, but this feels like he’s being taken away from me,’ the book reads.

Topics: Celebrity, katie price, Social Media

