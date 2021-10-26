unilad
Katie Price Reveals Abortion Clinic Visits While Pregnant With Harvey Price

by : Cameron Frew on : 26 Oct 2021 08:19
Katie Price Reveals Abortion Clinic Visits While Pregnant With Harvey PriceAlamy

Katie Price considered getting an abortion three times while pregnant with Harvey, her new book reveals.

The 43-year-old’s parenting journey with Harvey has been well-documented, with documentaries like Harvey and Me showing his everyday life with autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, being partially blind and other learning difficulties.

With the 19-year-old currently studying and living at National Star College, Price will soon release a book discussing her pregnancy with Harvey and life now.

Katie and Harvey Price. (BBC)BBC

Writing in Harvey and Me, Price revealed she’d considered getting an abortion as she was concerned about having to raise a child on her own. She shares Harvey with ex-partner Dwight Yorke, but after Price’s later relationship with Peter Andre, he only played a small part in Harvey’s upbringing, Price says.

‘Having an abortion wasn’t a decision I took lightly – I don’t think it is for any woman. So it would have been nice to have [Dwight] there with me,’ it reads, as per Metro.

‘I actually ended up going to the abortion clinic a total of three times. The first time, I got to the car park and I was ready to go in, but I pulled out at the very last minute. I actually made it inside the second time. I was sitting in the waiting room and listening for my name to be called out. ‘I can’t do this,’ I thought. So I got up and left.’

Katie Price and Harvey Price. (Alamy)Alamy

Elsewhere in the book, Price describes Yorke as a ‘sperm donor… Dwight has never said anything supportive to me and not once has he told me that I’ve done a good job… he’s no father to Harvey.’

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, a follow-up film to the original documentary on BBC One, will follow Harvey as he ‘takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues,’ Price previously said.

Topics: Celebrity, Abortion, katie price

