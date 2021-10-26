Katie Price Reveals Abortion Clinic Visits While Pregnant With Harvey Price

Alamy

Katie Price considered getting an abortion three times while pregnant with Harvey, her new book reveals.

The 43-year-old’s parenting journey with Harvey has been well-documented, with documentaries like Harvey and Me showing his everyday life with autism, Prader-Willi syndrome, being partially blind and other learning difficulties.

With the 19-year-old currently studying and living at National Star College, Price will soon release a book discussing her pregnancy with Harvey and life now.

Writing in Harvey and Me, Price revealed she’d considered getting an abortion as she was concerned about having to raise a child on her own. She shares Harvey with ex-partner Dwight Yorke, but after Price’s later relationship with Peter Andre, he only played a small part in Harvey’s upbringing, Price says.

‘Having an abortion wasn’t a decision I took lightly – I don’t think it is for any woman. So it would have been nice to have [Dwight] there with me,’ it reads, as per Metro.

‘I actually ended up going to the abortion clinic a total of three times. The first time, I got to the car park and I was ready to go in, but I pulled out at the very last minute. I actually made it inside the second time. I was sitting in the waiting room and listening for my name to be called out. ‘I can’t do this,’ I thought. So I got up and left.’

Elsewhere in the book, Price describes Yorke as a ‘sperm donor… Dwight has never said anything supportive to me and not once has he told me that I’ve done a good job… he’s no father to Harvey.’

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, a follow-up film to the original documentary on BBC One, will follow Harvey as he ‘takes the next step into adulthood as he moves out of our family home. I want to show our real story about how Harvey and I cope with such a big change in our lives, and hopefully help others dealing with similar issues,’ Price previously said.

