Katie Price Reveals She’s Back In Hospital Again

Katie Price/Instagram

Katie Price has ended up in hospital again, more than a year after breaking both her feet.

The 43-year-old reality star recently returned to work after a stint in rehab after pleading guilty to drink-driving without insurance and while disqualified, following a crash on the B2135 near Partridge Green in late September.

Advert 10

The former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star posted a cryptic photo inside a hospital to social media, however it’s unclear why she’s there.

The image shows a long corridor and seats outside the plaster room in the medical facility, alongside the ‘Guess who’s back?’ lyrics from Eminem’s Without Me. Price hasn’t provided any other details about why she’s there and/or if she’s injured herself again.

The mum-of-five suffered a horror accident while holidaying in Turkey last year, breaking both of her feet and ankles after jumping over a wall without realising there was a 25ft drop on the other side.

Advert 10

Katie Price/Instagram

‘It was a silly little accident. I was running and jumped over a wall because it was a little short cut and didn’t really judge the height, fell funny on my ankles,’ she earlier said, describing it as the ‘most painful thing ever’.

Price attracted some backlash recently after comparing her fall David Ginola’s near-fatal heart attack, which saw him ‘pass away for 12 minutes’, the Mirror Online reports.

While discussing the new series of I’m a Celebrity, Price said, ‘I can’t believe about David Ginola’s heart. I mean, wow, he’s so lucky to be alive! Just imagine that happening, you just can’t, and the way he says it like, it’s unbelievable that he’s still here and it’s brilliant that he’s lived to tell the tale and he’s lived on.’

Advert 10

‘So like with David, obviously it’s a different kind of accident, like I’m lucky to be alive with my feet – falling off that wall,’ she added, prompting some viewers to label her a ‘donut’.

Price is expected back in court on December 15 on drink-driving charges, after her sentence was deferred for her going to rehab.

‘Kate acknowledges and takes full responsibility for her actions. She knows they were wrong and apologises. Kate is deeply loved and she loves her family. We are all there for her right now – and her children, who she loves dearly, are giving her strength as a mum,’ her family earlier said.

Advert 10