unilad
Advert

Katie Price Shares ‘Harvey Price Best Moments’ On Instagram Following Rehab Stint

by : Emily Brown on : 03 Nov 2021 11:26
Katie Price Shares 'Harvey Price Best Moments' On Instagram Following Rehab Stint@katieprice/Instagram/Alamy

Katie Price has marked her return to Instagram by sharing images of her family and a TikTok video showing her son’s ‘best moments’. 

The 43-year-old was off the grid throughout October while undergoing treatment at The Priory, a mental health hospital and rehab clinic, following a drink-driving incident in September.

Advert

Price pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following her car crash and had her sentencing deferred until December 15 to allow her to undergo treatment.

Katie Price (Alamy)Alamy

The mum-of-five has since returned home and is getting back to work after completing her treatment, with posts shared on Instagram showing her smiling with her mother with the caption ‘Home is where Mum is’ alongside her son Harvey and boyfriend Carl Woods.

As well as being pictured on her feed, Harvey featured in Price’s Instagram Story this week as she shared a video from a TikTok account with the handle ‘@harvcentral’, presumably in relation to Harvey.

Advert

The video was captioned ‘Harvey Price Best Moments’, and featured clips of the 19-year-old hanging out with his mother, dancing, cooking and shopping.

See the video below:

@meme2centralHarvey Best Moments ##fypシ ##CruelSummerConfessions ##MyIdoles ##foryou ##trending ##harveyprice ##harveypricememes ##harv2drippy ##funnymemes ##trending♬ original sound – MemeCentral

Advert

Price didn’t comment on the video as she shared it to her Story, but in doing so it seems she found joy in seeing the ‘best moments’ of her son wrapped up in one video.

In spite of the apparent approval from Harvey’s mum, the account credited in the TikTok appears to have since been deleted. However, the video has since been shared elsewhere online, with one commenter describing Harvey as their ‘favourite person in the world.’

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

JoJo Siwa Confirms Split From Girlfriend Kylie Prew
Celebrity

JoJo Siwa Confirms Split From Girlfriend Kylie Prew

Boris Johnson Confronted Over Sitting Maskless Next To Sir David Attenborough In Excruciating Interview
News

Boris Johnson Confronted Over Sitting Maskless Next To Sir David Attenborough In Excruciating Interview

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest
News

Greta Thunberg Shouts ‘You Can Shove Your Climate Crisis Up Your A***’ Chant At Protest

Cleo Smith: Neighbours Of Man Arrested Describe Disturbing Details Leading Up To Discovery Of 4-Year-Old Girl
News

Cleo Smith: Neighbours Of Man Arrested Describe Disturbing Details Leading Up To Discovery Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

Topics: Celebrity, Instagram, katie price, Now, rehab, TikTok

Credits

Katie Price/Instagram and 1 other

  1. Katie Price/Instagram

    @katieprice

  2. @meme2central/TikTok

    Harvey Best Moments

 