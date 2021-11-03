Katie Price Shares ‘Harvey Price Best Moments’ On Instagram Following Rehab Stint

@katieprice/Instagram/Alamy

Katie Price has marked her return to Instagram by sharing images of her family and a TikTok video showing her son’s ‘best moments’.

The 43-year-old was off the grid throughout October while undergoing treatment at The Priory, a mental health hospital and rehab clinic, following a drink-driving incident in September.

Price pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance following her car crash and had her sentencing deferred until December 15 to allow her to undergo treatment.

The mum-of-five has since returned home and is getting back to work after completing her treatment, with posts shared on Instagram showing her smiling with her mother with the caption ‘Home is where Mum is’ alongside her son Harvey and boyfriend Carl Woods.

As well as being pictured on her feed, Harvey featured in Price’s Instagram Story this week as she shared a video from a TikTok account with the handle ‘@harvcentral’, presumably in relation to Harvey.

The video was captioned ‘Harvey Price Best Moments’, and featured clips of the 19-year-old hanging out with his mother, dancing, cooking and shopping.

Price didn’t comment on the video as she shared it to her Story, but in doing so it seems she found joy in seeing the ‘best moments’ of her son wrapped up in one video.

In spite of the apparent approval from Harvey’s mum, the account credited in the TikTok appears to have since been deleted. However, the video has since been shared elsewhere online, with one commenter describing Harvey as their ‘favourite person in the world.’