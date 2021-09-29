Katie Price’s Children Show Support Following Car Crash That Left Her Hospitalised
Katie Price’s children have spoken out in support of their mother following yesterday’s car crash.
The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning of September 28, and saw the ex-glamour model arrested at the scene.
The 43-year-old was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crawley Remand Court this morning, Wednesday, September 29 after being charged with driving a motor vehicle in a public area while disqualified from driving and without third-party insurance.
Price‘s family, as well as her children, Junior and Princess, have since taken to social media to show support for Price.
Price’s family posted a statement on her Instagram account after the crash, expressing how concerned and worried they were for the ex-glamour model.
‘We know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult time,’ they said.
Princess and Junior, Price’s children with Peter Andre, took to the comments from their own accounts to show their support. ‘Love you mum so much,’ Princess wrote, while Junior commented, ‘Love you mum.’
The post has amassed thousands of comments, as other followers of the reality star were quick to wish Price well. One said, ‘I hope you are okay. Sending so much strength to you.’
Another wrote:
Mental health comes first always! The reality is that no matter how happy someone may loo online or in person, you don’t know what they are suffering through deep down.
Sending love to Katie and her family, mental health is so important to be spoken about and being a public figure who speaks about it honestly online is a very brave step. Keep it strong Katie!
A third commented,: ‘Love you Katie. You’re strong and will get through this.’
In a recent interview on Good Morning Britain, Price opened up about how difficult it was to not be able to see her son Harvey due to her driving ban.
Katie’s family noted that they were taking ‘great comfort’ in the supportive messages and would pass them on to her, in the hope of helping to spur her on.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone
