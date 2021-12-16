Katie Price’s ‘Disgusting’ Sentence Outrages Families Of Drink-Driving Victims

Alamy/@Katieprice/Instagram

Families of victims of drink-driving incidents have been left furious after Katie Price’s suspended sentence was announced yesterday, December 15.

Price was arrested in September after drink-driving while disqualified; she overturned her car on a country road in West Sussex and was rushed to hospital after the incident. She was ‘was charged with using a motor vehicle on a public place without third party insurance and driving whilst disqualified’, Sussex Police said at the time.

After the incident, Price pleaded guilty to drink-driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance; she also underwent a stay at The Priory in the time between her arrest and sentencing.

The reality TV star avoided jail at her sentencing yesterday, December 15, and was instead given a suspended sentence of 16 weeks. She has also been ordered to undergo 100 hours of unpaid work in the community, as well as being handed a two-year driving ban.

The court’s decision has angered families who have been affected by drink-driving, and have called for a harsher sentence, The Sun reports.

‘Any drink-driver is just a ticking timebomb which could result in tragedy. Therefore, there must be much harsher penalties for drink-drivers to act as a severe deterrent to help avoid the tragedy that our family has gone through,’ Kirsty Martell, whose brother was killed in 2017, said.

Ceinwen Briddon, whose daughter died in 2014 in a drink-driving incident, also believes the sentence was too lenient. ‘The fact is if she was already banned and then did it again it should have been an automatic jail sentence. It makes a mockery of the whole justice system of this country. I cannot believe she has got away with this when she was banned.’

‘I am disgusted really. It is such a lenient sentence. She obviously has not learned her lesson if she has done this before. In two year’s time she will be back behind the wheel and she could kill anyone,’ Briddon added.

If you want to discuss any issues relating to alcohol in confidence contact Drinkline on 0300 123 1110 for advice and support