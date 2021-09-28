Katie Price’s Family Say ‘Kate Is Unwell’ In Statement Following Alleged Drunk Driving Crash
Katie Price’s family have issued a statement on her Instagram after she was reportedly hospitalised following a car accident earlier today, explaining that she is struggling with undisclosed mental health issues.
In the post, her family said ‘we have for some time been concerned about Kate’s wellbeing and overall mental health. Today our worst fears nearly came true.’
Price was taken to hospital for checks today, September 28, after allegedly being involved in a single-vehicle accident in West Sussex. It was reported that the reality star was arrested early in the morning ‘on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs’.
Now, her family have spoken out to ask for privacy and for the media to give their daughter ‘time and space’ to seek treatment.
They said:
We are concerned and worried about her deeply, we know she lives her life publicly and to many she is fair game, but as a family we hope she can find her path privately moving forward during this very difficult time.
We are not asking for sympathy – just that it is recognised that Kate is unwell.
‘It takes great strength for one to acknowledge they need help, we hope the door is now open for Kate to learn to love herself and to be happy within,’ the family concluded, stressing that ‘mental illness is not a personal failure’.
The incident occurred just one day after Katie Price claimed that she was unable to visit her son, Harvey, due to a driving ban during an appearance on Good Morning Britain.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone
