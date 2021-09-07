Katie Price’s Fiancé Breaks Silence Following Alleged Attack Which Left Her Hospitalised
Two weeks ago, Katie Price ended up in hospital following an alleged attack. Now, her fiancé has spoken out about the incident on social media.
Price’s boyfriend, Carl Woods, took to Instagram today, September 7, to address rumours that he had allegedly attacked the reality star and model.
Woods noted that an investigation was being carried out by the police and that the ‘truth will be told’.
Woods’ post follows news of Price having been taken to hospital with a face injury in the early hours of Monday, August 23.
The incident is reported as having taken place in Essex at a property in Little Canfield.
A spokesperson for the police reported that due to reports of an assault in The Meadows shortly after 1.30am, officers were called by colleagues in the ambulance service.
Woods has since spoken out about the incident, saying that until now he had ‘remained quiet […] due to the investigation being carried out by the police’.
However, he said he had ‘found it so difficult to keep quiet on social media due to the speculation and shocking abuse’ that he had received.
He stated:
Anybody who thinks I hit Katie. You’re completely delusional and have no idea of the reality of this situation.
I have never and never would do anything to hurt Katie. The truth will be told.
A spokesperson for the police said ‘a woman had sustained a facial injury which required hospital treatment’ and that a 32-year-old man had since been arrested a ‘short time later on suspicion of assault’.
The man was taken into custody but later released on bail.
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please know that you are not alone. You can talk in confidence 24 hours a day to the national domestic violence helpline Refuge on 0808 2000 247
