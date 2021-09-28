Katie Price’s Fiancé Releases Statement Following Her ‘Drink Driving’ Car Crash

unilad
Katie Price’s fiancé has released a statement after she was allegedly arrested and rushed to hospital after a ‘drink driving’ car crash. 

The 43-year-old was believed to be involved in a single vehicle collision today, September 28, near Partridge Green, and was later taken to hospital for assessment.

Price was also allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. If found guilty, she could face jail time as a result of the crash.

Her partner Carl Woods has since released a statement on Instagram regarding the crash. ‘Relationships are tested, people test each other – but when you love someone like I love Katie, you enjoy the good times and highs together,’ he wrote.

‘And that bond is tested during the low and difficult times together. Katie is a rough diamond. She has her imperfections however they make her perfect to me, she just needs that extra help to be polished.

‘The sunlight will shine through her once again and the sparkles that she brings to everyone will return. I love you Katie 100%. My dolly, always here, always will be.’

Police issued a statement following the crash, which read, ‘Police responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision on the B2135 near Partridge Green around 6.20am on Tuesday (September 28). A woman, 43, was arrested on suspicion of driving while above the legal limit for alcohol and drugs, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.’

Price has yet to release a statement regarding the crash.

