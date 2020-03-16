Katy Perry And Madonna Both Believe Italian Residents Are Singing Their Songs

Katy Perry And Madonna Both Believe Italian Neighbours Are Singing Their Songs katyperry/Instagram/madonna/Instagram

Videos of quarantined Italians singing from their balconies have gone viral, and Katy Perry and Madonna believe that they’re singing their songs.

Italy is Europe’s hardest hit nation by coronavirus, leading to the majority of the country to self-isolate in their homes – but despite the severity of the virus, it hasn’t broken the Italian spirit.

Following videos of people singing from their balconies being shared thousands of times, fans of pop superstars Madonna and Katy Perry have dubbed over them with their songs – and the singers have fallen for them.

One fan edited Perry’s Roar over the original audio of the Italian national anthem, while a Madonna fan edited I Rise on to theirs.

After coming across the clips, both Madonna and Katy Perry have shared the videos genuinely believing that it’s their songs being sang and not realising they’re just edits.

Sharing the clip Perry said, ‘You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this.’

Madonna also shared the exact same video but with her song over it, saying, ‘Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!!’ .

To give them their due, they’re only trying to be positive and kind during a trying time.

British singer Cheryl also fell victim to to the Stan Twitter meme, sharing an edit with her 2009 single Fight For This Love over it.

Since the country went into lockdown last Monday, videos of Italian residents up and down the country singing to one another from their balconies have been shared on social media.

The first footage to go viral was taken in the Italian city of Siena, showing locals singing beloved local folk song, Canto della Verbena (And While Siena Sleeps).

The video was shared by writer David Allegranti, who said:

In Siena, the city to which I am very attached, you stay at home but you sing together as if you were on the street. I was moved.

Many people have been left deeply touched by the heartwarming footage, which perfectly illustrates the enduring resilience and pride of the Italian people during what is a very difficult time.

Composer, broadcaster and writer Howard Goodall replied:

As evening falls in locked-down Siena, citizens confined to their homes are singing together as if they are on the street. What a moving testament to the instinctively musical & open-hearted people of Italy.

As of Monday morning, March 16, a total of 1,809 people have now died in Italy, the highest in Europe, as the number of cases rose above 24,700, Sky News reports.

Siena PA

There are several ways you can help prevent yourself from contracting the disease such as frequently washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, not touching your face with unclean hands and maintaining social distance from other people who may be ill.