Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Welcome Their First Child Together unicef/Instagram/PA Images

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their newborn baby daughter Daisy Dove Bloom into the world, so hopefully they’ll now be able to drop the nickname ‘Kicky Perry’.

The pair managed to keep their pregnancy underwraps for the first few months, but just as the world was shutting down as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, they injected a bit of joy by announcing in March they were expecting a new arrival.

The following month they revealed they were having a girl, and four months later here we are, with the newest member of the Perry-Bloom clan arriving in the flesh.

The exciting news was shared by the children’s organisation UNICEF, who shared a picture of the newborn’s hand and revealed that Katy and Orlando have named her Daisy Dove.

A tweet from UNICEF added that the parents are ‘floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of [their] daughter.’

A statement from Katy and Orlando continued:

But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies.

It seems the newborn has been keen to get out into the open for some time, as she’s been getting restless in the womb – much to poor Katy’s dismay. The pop star told The Guardian her daughter was a feisty little baby, so much so that mum and dad started calling her ‘Kicky Perry’.

Katy Perry Orlando Bloom PA Images

Now the baby has the whole world to spread out in, hopefully Katy will stop being a target of the youngster’s little legs, though the nickname may prove useful if she takes up football or martial arts in later life.

Both Katy and Orlando have spoken previously about their excitement to become parents, with the actor telling The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that he couldn’t wait to ‘have a little daddy’s girl.’He added: ‘I hope she’s going to love me as much as I’m going to love her.’

Katy has been getting her motherhood practice in during quarantine by spending it with her young nieces and nephews, as well as Orlando’s nine-year-old son, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr.

The Teenage Dream singer said the baby had been planned, admitting that Bloom’s abilities as a father had helped her make up her mind.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, per Elle, she commented:

It was planned. We went to Egypt in October for my birthday and just decided. I’ve always been so fond of the way [Orlando] is with Flynn that I think my primal nature is like, ‘Yes, go’.

Katy will finally be able to put her parenting skills to the test now her daughter is here, though she’ll have to be quick at learning to multitask because the new baby comes at the same time as her new album, Smile. Alongside all that, fans will no doubt be hoping for regular updates on her new life as a mother, so hopefully she’ll find time to fit everything in!