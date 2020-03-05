Katy Perry Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom Katy Perry/Instagram/PA images

Katy Perry has announced she’s pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

The 35-year-old singer broke the exciting news through the release of her new song Never Worn White.

In the music video for her new song, Perry proudly shows off her blossoming baby bump which has sent fans into a frenzy.

This will be Perry’s first child, and will be couples’ first baby together.

Katy Perry Expecting Her First Child With Orlando Bloom Katy Perry/YouTube

Bloom has an nine-year-old son, Flynn Bloom, with his former wife and model Miranda Kerr.

The music video largely consists of Perry front facing making the bump not very obvious. However, near the end you see her cradling her stomach which is followed by a side profile of the her debuting her definite, growing bump.

You can see her new music video, which was released at 5am, here:

After the video’s release, Perry did an Instagram live where she said: ‘I am excited, we’re excited, and happy. It’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep.’

It’s unknown how far along Perry is into her pregnancy, but from the looks of if its a good few months.

Most couples can’t wait to share the news of a pregnancy, so hats off to both Perry and Bloom for successfully keeping it a secret.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom PA images

It’s (obviously) done wonders for the music video’s debut too with it already having 478,000 views in just over two hours.

Perry and her 43-year-old actor fiance Bloom have been dating since 2016. After a brief break up in 2017, the pair seem happier than ever.

Congrats to them both!