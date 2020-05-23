Katy Perry Jokes Pregnancy Is Turning Her Into Shrek

I’m getting really good at doing my own hair and makeup. But I’m doing my own hair and makeup, I’m doing my own styling, I’m doing my own ring lighting and other lighting, and doing a lot of the logistics behind the scenes.

All the asks are still there, and you usually go and fulfil them at the places, but now they’re just on your turf. Which is great because this is my choice, to release a record rather than delay it.