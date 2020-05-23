Katy Perry Jokes Pregnancy Is Turning Her Into Shrek
Katy Perry has joked that pregnancy is turning her into the grouchy, swamp-dwelling character of Shrek.
She also took the time to poke fun at the notion people should be ‘thriving’ during lockdown.
Perry, 35, is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, who she is currently self-isolating with.
Speaking with Radio.com, Perry said:
My friend said it best the other day. She said, ‘Anyone that is thriving in week nine of quarantine is a freaking psycho’. I’m turning into Shrek, size-wise, and Orlando is turning into The Hulk.
Perry announced her pregnancy in March this year, making her big reveal through the music video to her new single Never Worn White.
She has previously spoken candidly about the realities of being pregnant in quarantine during the SHEIN Together livestream event, an online festival organised by SHEIN to raise money for the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
Speaking with E! News during this event, Perry revealed that she will have ‘five good days’ as well as other days which are more tough, where she’ll ‘cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks’.
Perry said:
I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time.
Despite the current, ongoing situation, a heavily pregnant Perry is still continuing to work and make music, with her upcoming album due August 14.
She told Radio.com:
I’m getting really good at doing my own hair and makeup. But I’m doing my own hair and makeup, I’m doing my own styling, I’m doing my own ring lighting and other lighting, and doing a lot of the logistics behind the scenes.
All the asks are still there, and you usually go and fulfil them at the places, but now they’re just on your turf. Which is great because this is my choice, to release a record rather than delay it.
Perry and Bloom haven’t announced their due date, but her growing bump suggests that it might not be too long until the little one arrives.
The new baby – whose name is already rumoured to have been decided – will be a little sister for Bloom’s nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with former wife, Miranda Kerr.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Celebrity, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, pregnancy, Shrek, The Hulk