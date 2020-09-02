Keanu Reeves’ Comic Kickstarter Raises 500% Of Its Goal In A Day
Keanu Reeves’ comicbook Kickstarter has received an overwhelming level of support, raising more than 500% of its original goal in just one day.
At the time of writing, almost £210,000 ($209,740) has been raised to back the project, well over the initial stipulated goal of £37,373 ($49,960).
The money raised will reportedly go towards creating ‘beautiful deluxe editions’ of Reeves’ upcoming comicbook, the sort traditionally only made available as exclusives at comic book conventions.
The cheapest of these editions will be a $50 softcover package, with the prices of more expensive packages going all the way up to $2,499, featuring various trade covers and binding options.
Super fans who opt for the priciest package will have the chance to be actually drawn into one of the issues, and will also get the Kickstarter-exclusive ‘Platinum Immortal’ box set.
BRZRKR is Reeves’ comicbook debut, a 12-issue limited series following ‘one immortal warrior’s fight through the ages’. Due to be released by Boom! Studios, Reeves has co-written the comics alongside The New York Times bestselling writer Matt Kindt (Folklords, Bang!).
The striking artwork has been brought to life by acclaimed artist Alessandro Vitti (Marvel’s Secret Warriors), colourist Bill Crabtree (BRPD), and letterer Clem Robins (Hellboy).
According to the plot synopsis:
The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity.
But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.
In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.
Speaking about his lifelong love of comic books in a statement, Reeves said:
I have loved comics since I was a young kid and they have been a significant influence on me artistically.
To have the chance to create BRZRKR and collaborate with legends in the industry like writer Matt Kindt, artist Alessandro Vitti, color artist Bill Crabtree, letterer Clem Robins, and conceptual/cover artist Rafael Grampá – along with the great folks at BOOM! Studios – is a dream come true.
Speaking with Comicbook prior to the successful fundraiser, BOOM! Studios boss Ross Ritchie emphasised that BRZRKR was going to happen whether the campaign was successful or not.
The company is reportedly hoping to bring the title to a new audience, targeting those who might not regularly frequent comic book stores.
Ritchie said:
I’m going to give you, after the headline, what the big quote is. And the big quote is, ‘We’re not Kickstarting BRZRKR.’…We’re not raising money; we’ve got the money for it.
I’ve been talking to retailers – big direct market retailers – about this. When you think, okay, you have Keanu Reeves, you can get somebody who’s never read a comic book before to read it for the first time.
The very first issue of BRZRKR will be available to buy in comic book stores from October 2020 onwards. You can also buy digital copies from content providers such as comiXology, iBooks, Google Play, and Madefire.
