Keanu Reeves’ Comic Kickstarter Raises 500% Of Its Goal In A Day

The man known only as Berzerker is half-mortal and half-God, cursed and compelled to violence… even at the sacrifice of his sanity.

But after wandering the world for centuries, Berzerker may have finally found a refuge – working for the U.S. government to fight the battles too violent and too dangerous for anyone else.

In exchange, Berzerker will be granted the one thing he desires – the truth about his endless blood-soaked existence… and how to end it.