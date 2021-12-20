Keanu Reeves Reveals He Once Transformed Into Dolly Parton As The Playboy Bunny For Halloween

Alamy/@Dollyparton/Instagram

Keanu Reeves has revealed he once dressed up as Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny.

In his ongoing quest to be the most wholesome person in the world, Keanu Reeves has opened up about his favourite-ever Halloween costume.

Appearing on Red Table Talk alongside Matrix co-star Carrie-Anne Moss, Reeves told host Jada Pinkett Smith that dressing up as Dolly Parton’s Playboy Bunny was top of his Halloween costume list.

He explained that his mother was a costume designer who had made costumes for Parton and the outfit the singer wore on the magazine cover ended up in their possession.

He said: ”I was Dolly Parton as the Playboy Bunny. My mother was a costume designer and she made some costumes for Dolly Parton and she once did the cover of Playboy.’

‘Somehow I guess [Dolly] didn’t take that home, so we had it, and it was Halloween. So I put on the ears, then the bustier, I wore sneakers with fishnet stockings and a bowtie. I had some pretty long hair.’

Per the Daily Mail, Parton recently recreated the Playboy picture for her husband’s 79th birthday and posted a clip on social media.

She said: ‘He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of that.

‘I was kind of a little butterball in that one. Well, I’m string cheese now, but he’ll probably think I’m cream cheese, I hope.’