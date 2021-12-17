Keanu Reeves Reveals Truth Behind ‘Sad Keanu Meme’ Photo

CBS

Keanu Reeves has finally revealed the truth behind that famous photo which sparked approximately one million ‘sad Keanu’ memes.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, host Stephen Colbert noted similarities between the famous snap and an illustration in BRZRKR, a new comic written by Reeves himself.

In the graphic frame, the character of Berzerker can be seen slumped on a bench in an apparent state of endless glumness, rain pouring down over him. Colbert held up the pic side-by-side with the now-famous photo of Reeves looking full of woe.

Check it out below:

Loading…

‘I’m just eating a sandwich man,’ Reeves laughed as Colbert compared the two gloomy pictures, with the host pressing him as to whether he was ‘actually sad in ‘sad Keanu”.

To this, Reeves replied:

I was thinking. I had some stuff going on. I was hungry.

Reeves believes that comic book artist Ron Garny was inspired by the meme in question when illustrating the first volume of BRZRKR, remarking, ‘I didn’t know he was going to do that, but that’s what he did. So, I think it’s kind of meta. That’s life in art.’

Colbert went on to quiz Reeves as to why exactly he’s so very meme-able, to which the Matrix star replied, ‘I have no clue, sir… Really.’

He then broke out into a brilliant rendition of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me, changing the lyrics to Meme On Me. If he wasn’t already one of our all-time favourite actors, this hilarious interview alone would have seen him make the cut.