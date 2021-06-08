Keira Knightley Says Every Woman She Knows Has Been Harassed
Keira Knightley has said she doesn’t ‘know anyone who hasn’t been’ harassed, as she opened up about her personal experiences and the steps she takes to stay safe while out alone.
A report from UN Women UK released earlier this year found that 97% of women aged 18-24 in Britain had been sexually harassed, while 80% of women of all ages said they had been harassed in public spaces.
Knightley reiterated these findings as she stressed that ‘literally’ everyone she knows has experienced some form of misogyny or harassment; a situation she described as ‘depressing’.
The actor and mum-of-two opened up about the subject in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, which is set to be released on Wednesday, in which she was asked whether she had experienced harassment herself.
Per The Guardian, she responded:
Yes. I mean, everybody has.
Literally, I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been, in some way, whether it’s being flashed at, or groped, or some guy saying they’re going to slit your throat, or punching you in the face, or whatever it is, everybody has.
Knightley went on to recall situations of women ‘listing all the precautions they take when they walk home to make sure they’re safe’; a topic that gained attention earlier this year following the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard.
Seeing people share their own methods of keeping safe, Knightley thought, ‘I do every single one of them, and I don’t even think about it.’
The 36-year-old went on to describe the situation as ‘f*cking depressing’.
The statistics released by the UN in March were described as a ‘human rights crisis’, with Claire Barnett, executive director of UN Women UK, saying at the time that the issue ‘needs addressing now’.
She commented:
It’s just not enough for us to keep saying ‘this is too difficult a problem for us to solve’…
We are looking at a situation where younger women are constantly modifying their behaviour in an attempt to avoid being objectified or attacked, and older women are reporting serious concerns about personal safety if they ever leave the house in the dark – even during the daytime in winter.
As well as highlighting how far-reaching the issue of sexual harassment is, the UN’s report made clear that women do not have faith in the justice system, with 96% of the 1,000 survey respondents not reporting the harassment they endured, with 45% believing that even if they had, it wouldn’t have changed anything.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.
Topics: Celebrity, harassment, Misogyny, sexual harassment