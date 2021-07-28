Kelly Clarkson Ordered To Pay Ex-Husband Nearly $200k Per Month

PA

Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to pay her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, nearly $200,000 a month as part of divorce proceedings.

The 39-year-old singer reportedly earns $1,583,617 a month, according to legal documents surrounding her finances.

Advert 10

But it seems Clarkson will now be paying some of that to her ex-husband and former manager Blackstock. The monthly payment is said to be for spousal and child support, but the large sum doesn’t just stop there.

Previously, Clarkson had asked the court to terminate Blackstock’s ability to seek spousal support.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, the breakdown of the monthly payment works out at $150k for spousal support and an additional $45k per month for child support.

Advert 10

On top of the $195,000-per-month payment, however, Clarkson will be also required to pay for Blackstock’s attorney fees incurred from the divorce, a sum of $1.25 million.

Clarkson and Blackstock first started dating in 2011 before getting married in 2013.

PA

Together, they share children, River, seven, and Remington, five. Clarkson had previously expressed a desire to have a third child when talking with chef Gordon Ramsay. However, herself and Blackstock reportedly underwent medical procedures to ensure this could not occur.

Advert 10

In 2017, Clarkson said: ‘Oh God, those tubes are gone! That’s blasphemy. We don’t even speak of it. We’re both fixed in our own wars, yet still we’ll probably get pregnant again somehow.

‘I always feel bad because I have friends who have a hard time getting pregnant and I’m just like guys, I have the worst pregnancies ever, it can’t happen again!’

Clarkson initially filed for divorce in 2020, earlier this month she asked the courts to legally declare her single.

Advert 10

Blackstock has plans to change careers, according to the legal documents, leaving the entertainment business behind to pursue a path in ranching. The documents detail how Blackstock ‘made a very deliberate choice to change his life and become a rancher full-time’. Blackstock reportedly plans to earn money through his ranch and sponsoring rodeos.

Blackstock’s side commented that, in relation to his involvement in the music business, he ‘spends minimal time regarding his representation with his remaining client, Blake Shelton’.

Clarkson now hosts her own talk show, as a singer, she has sold 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide, while also appearing as a judge on The Voice.