Kendall Jenner Accused Of Ripping Off Tequila Brand And Charging Double
It’s only been a week since Kendall Jenner launched her new tequila brand, and it’s already causing controversy.
After spending the past few days facing accusations of cultural appropriation, a rival tequila brand has now slammed the model for ripping off customers, by highlighting the price differences between her 818 Tequila and its own product, which was made at the same Mexican distillery.
Austin-based Tequila 512 took to Instagram earlier this week to point out that despite there being more than a few similarities between its brand and Jenner’s, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was charging almost twice the price for her own 818 liquor.
Posting side-by-side photos of the two products, the company wrote:
You may have seen that @kendalljenner released a ‘new’ tequila today. Note the similarities, including the color, the name and it is made at the same distillery in Tequila Mexico as ours.
Their batches are being distilled twice. Ours three times. Yet she is charging twice as much per bottle. And here we are getting messages like the one in this post image. Doesn’t seem very cool. What do you think?
According to the Daily Mail, Jenner’s tequila is priced at $44.99, with Tequila 512 selling its product for $26.99. Both are manufactured at the same distillery in Jalisco, Mexico – the birthplace of the drink.
In an interview with local news channel KXAN, Tequila 512 CEO Nick Matzorkis denied that he was accusing Jenner of intentionally copying its brand, saying he had made the post to highlight the price difference between the model’s product and his company’s award-winning liquor.
‘To be clear, the post does not accuse them of ‘stealing our idea’, but does point out obvious undeniable similarities that in their entirety makes a worthy point on the face of it,’ he said.
Jenner officially celebrated the launch of 818 – named after the dial code of her hometown of Calabasas – last week, but has since faced backlash over claims that she had appropriated Mexican culture in marketing images for the product.
Topics: Celebrity, Kendall Jenner, Now