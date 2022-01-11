Kendall Jenner Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Dress Worn To Wedding

@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has offered some context to the controversial wedding outfit that sparked backlash on social media last year.

Jenner was the target of criticism back in November 2021 when she was photographed attending a friend’s wedding reception in a cut-out style Mônot black dress, with social media users flocking to Instagram posts by Jenner and her other famous pals to accuse her of ‘disrespecting’ the bride with her ‘inappropriate’ outfit.

The dress, from Mônot’s ready-to-wear S/S 2022 collection, featured small triangular pieces of material that met at the front of the outfit, leaving much of Jenner’s torso visible.

‘How to upstage the bride 101,’ read one comment, with another writing that they’d rather she ‘turn up to [their] wedding in a wedding dress than this’.

The supermodel has kept quiet in the face of the backlash until now, but chose to subtly push back against the social media storm with a short but sweet Instagram comment, after bride Lauren Perez shared a series of snaps from the wedding in a New Year’s post and revealed she thought Jenner’s outfit was ‘stunning’ and ‘loved’ her look.

‘@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too,’ Jenner wrote, shutting down claims from people who felt the need to chime in and tell Perez how she should feel about her friend’s choice of attire.

According to Page Six, Jenner, 26, served as bridesmaid at the wedding alongside fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, and had changed into the outfit from her matching bridesmaid dress between the ceremony and the reception.