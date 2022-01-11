unilad
Advert

Kendall Jenner Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Dress Worn To Wedding

by : Hannah Smith on : 11 Jan 2022 08:50
Kendall Jenner Addresses ‘Inappropriate’ Dress Worn To Wedding@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has offered some context to the controversial wedding outfit that sparked backlash on social media last year.

Jenner was the target of criticism back in November 2021 when she was photographed attending a friend’s wedding reception in a cut-out style Mônot black dress, with social media users flocking to Instagram posts by Jenner and her other famous pals to accuse her of ‘disrespecting’ the bride with her ‘inappropriate’ outfit.

Advert
Kendall Jenner dress (@kendalljenner/Instagram)@kendalljenner/Instagram

The dress, from Mônot’s ready-to-wear S/S 2022 collection, featured small triangular pieces of material that met at the front of the outfit, leaving much of Jenner’s torso visible.

‘How to upstage the bride 101,’ read one comment, with another writing that they’d rather she ‘turn up to [their] wedding in a wedding dress than this’.

The supermodel has kept quiet in the face of the backlash until now, but chose to subtly push back against the social media storm with a short but sweet Instagram comment, after bride Lauren Perez shared a series of snaps from the wedding in a New Year’s post and revealed she thought Jenner’s outfit was ‘stunning’ and ‘loved’ her look.

Advert

‘@laurenperez obvi asked for your approval in advance too,’ Jenner wrote, shutting down claims from people who felt the need to chime in and tell Perez how she should feel about her friend’s choice of attire.

According to Page Six, Jenner, 26, served as bridesmaid at the wedding alongside fellow supermodel Bella Hadid, and had changed into the outfit from her matching bridesmaid dress between the ceremony and the reception.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Deportation From Australia
News

Novak Djokovic Wins Appeal Against Deportation From Australia

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus
News

New ‘Deltacron’ Variant Discovered In Cyprus

Man Violently Reacts After ‘Karen’ Appears To Throw Dog Poo At Him
Life

Man Violently Reacts After ‘Karen’ Appears To Throw Dog Poo At Him

Anti-Vax Leader Urges People To Drink Their Own Urine To Fight Against The Virus
News

Anti-Vax Leader Urges People To Drink Their Own Urine To Fight Against The Virus

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: Celebrity, Fashion, Kendall Jenner, Now, Wedding

Credits

Page Six

  1. Page Six

    Kendall Jenner addresses ‘inappropriate’ dress worn to BFF’s wedding

 