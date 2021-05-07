Kendall Jenner Hits Back At People Who Say She Can’t Have Anxiety Because She’s Privileged
Kendall Jenner has opened up about her struggle with anxiety, as part of a new video series exploring mental health with Vogue.
In the first episode of YouTube series Open Minded, Jenner revealed how anxiety has affected her career and personal life since she was young, and spoke about how she’s aware that people might not understand her experience because of her ‘privileged, amazing lifestyle.’
In an introduction to the series, Jenner explained that revealing her own mental health issues would often make her uncomfortable, saying she didn’t want to feel part of a ‘pity party’.
She said:
I am very aware of my anxieties. I don’t like the pity party, I don’t like talking about when I don’t feel too well.
I am a little nervous. Just being kinda open about what I struggle with, and making it known to other people, is a bit nerve wracking.
Jenner went on to say that her reservations about speaking out came in part because she knew she’d be judged for struggling. ‘[There are] those people that say, ‘Oh OK, what does she have to worry about, what does she have to be anxious about?” she said, adding ‘I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate, I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifestyle — I’m a very blessed girl.’
All the same, she said she wishes more people understood that despite her fame and wealth, she’s ‘still a human being at the end of the day.’
‘I still have one of these, you know what I mean?’ Jenner said, referring to her brain.
The video primarily sees Jenner in a conversation with clinical psychologist Dr. Ramani Durvasula. Speaking to Dr. Durvasula, Jenner described just how debilitating her anxiety symptoms can be, saying that there have been ‘times where I feel like I need to be rushed to the hospital because I think that my heart’s failing and I can’t breathe and I need someone to help me.’
The supermodel went on to say she’s become more aware of the triggers for her anxiety, explaining that being ‘overworked’ often leads to her feeling that she’s ‘out of control’.
‘Sometimes I think I’m dying,’ she said, adding ‘sometimes parts of my body will go numb, and it can be really, yeah, intense and scary.’
The video is the first in a four part series, with Jenner saying on Twitter that she was inspired to have the conversations in order to ‘dive deeper to better understand what I was feeling but more so, to share this information with others who may struggle too’.
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Celebrity, Anxiety, Kendall Jenner, Mental Health, Vogue
CreditsVogue/YouTube
Vogue/YouTube