Kendall Jenner Ordered To Pay Sum For Promoting Fyre Festival In Ongoing Lawsuit

Kendall Jenner has finally settled a lawsuit, costing her tens of thousands of dollars for promoting the catastrophic Fyre Festival.

It was the epitome of entertainment disasters. Billed by Billy McFarland and Ja Rule as a luxury event in the Bahamas with all-star talent, villas and gourmet meals, the reality was a crowded dead zone with emergency tents, beige sandwiches and no music.

In the year leading up to its fateful April 27 death sentence, a number of high-profile influencers had been paid to promote the event – including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin, Emily Ratajkowski and Kendall Jenner, the latter of whom has now paid a hefty sum as part of the ongoing lawsuit against the festival’s organisers.

Documents obtained by E! News reveal the supermodel has now agreed to pay $90,000 to the creditors looking to recoup the money lost on the festival – just under a third of the $275,000 she was allegedly paid to help elevate its stature.

It comes after trustee Gregory Messer filed a complaint in New York’s US Bankruptcy Court in August 2019, seeking to recover the money lost throughout the Fyre debacle.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the 24-year-old wrote: ‘So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talents afterparty on Fyre Cay.’

The lawsuit alleged that Jenner ‘intentionally [led] certain members of the public and ticket purchasers to believe’ Kanye West, the founder of the G.O.O.D label, would headline the event, which ‘demonstrates a clear lack of good faith on Jenner’s part’.

In an earlier interview with The New York Times, Jenner explained:

You get reached out to by people to, whether it be to promote or help or whatever, and you never know how these things are going to turn out, sometimes it’s a risk… I definitely do as much research as I can, but sometimes there isn’t much research you can do because it’s a starting brand and you kind of have to have faith in it and hope it will work out the way people say it will.

In addition to the settlement, Jenner also received a warning from the Federal Trade Commission for not immediately declaring her payment for promoting the event.

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for fraud, however several lawsuits against him and Ja Rule are still in motion.

If you’re unfamiliar with the madness of the event’s downfall, Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened is available to stream on Netflix now.