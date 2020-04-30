Kendall Jenner Shuts Down Sexist Tweets Suggesting She's 'Passed Around' By NBA Players Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner has clapped back in the most incredible way after a misogynistic Twitter user suggested NBA players were ‘passing’ her around.

The model, unlike all of her sisters, mostly chooses to keep her relationships quiet. Of course, that doesn’t stop the rumour mill from constantly whirling about who she might be dating.

Kendall has been linked to a few celebrities recently, but after the 24-year-old was recently spotted hanging out with NBA player Devin Booker, people started making their own assumptions.

TMZ reported that Kendall and Devin had been spotted taking a bathroom break at a rest stop near Sedona, Arizona.

A source told the publication:

Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group.

It’s true that the pair have been friends for years, having been in the same social group since at least 2018.

However, after the story of them being spotted together broke, one man tweeted out a GIF of a young girl being passed around several men, joking that it was NBA players passing Kendall around. The tweet has since between deleted.

Another woman then replied to the tweet suggesting ‘maybe she passing them around’, implying Kendall is actually the one in control.

It wasn’t long until Kendall spoke out, sharing the tweet and writing: ‘they act like i’m not in full control of where I throw this cooch’.

Mic drop. Yep, that is how it’s done.

It’s not just us who were impressed with her sass either, with little sis Kylie branding it the ‘tweet of the year’.

Of course, Kendall previously dated NBA player Ben Simmons, so as warped misogynistic logic would have it, she must’ve had her way with them all. Makes perfect sense.

Her response doesn’t explain whether she and Devin are just friends or something more, and that’s probably how she would like it to stay.

If they did decide to get together, then they would make for a pretty impressive power couple, given that Kendall is one the most famous faces on the planet and Devin – one of the NBA’s top young playes – is in the middle of a five-year $158 million contract with the Phoenix Suns.

You do you, Kendall and Devin.