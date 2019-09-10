Kendall Jenner’s Ex Blake Griffin Roasted Caitlyn About Daddy Issues And It Was Rough

Comedy Central

If you’re familiar with the Comedy Central roast, you’ll know it’s the most toe-curlingly, cringe-worthy piece of television in which celebs are voluntarily torn to shreds by their peers.

But hey ho, they sign up for it and are paid a pretty penny for the pleasure, and this time it was Alex Baldwin taking a seat.

However, while the Alec was supposed to be at the butt of the joke, it was Blake Griffin’s comments about Caitlyn Jenner which got everyone talking.

Blake, who is the ex-boyfriend of Caitlyn’s eldest daughter Kendall Jenner, took to the podium to drag Caitlyn, telling the audience, ‘Caitlyn [Jenner] completed her gender reassignment in 2017, finally confirming that no one in that family wants a white dick,’ which is a less than obvious reference to the fact that most of the Kardashian-Jenner husbands and boyfriends are black.

At first, Caitlyn looked a little taken aback, before she stood up and gave the NBA player a standing ovation.

He then added, ‘Caitlyn’s pussy is so young, Alec just called her a rude thoughtless little pig,’ which is a reference to what Alec called his daughter, Ireland Baldwin, in an infamous voicemail back in 2007.

But before he finished roasting former athlete, he thanked her for her bravery in opening doors for the transgender and sporting community.

He then finished by joking:

On behalf of the entire NBA and half of the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues.

When it was Caitlyn’s turn to take to the podium, she had the perfect response, telling the audience:

I’m not perfect. I’m a person trying to figure out my life, just like everyone else. All I want is for future generations of transgender people to know that if I can find the courage to be who I am, then you can too. If you have a problem with that, then you can suck my dick. If you can find it!

Fair play, the woman knows how to handle a roasting like a boss.

If you’ve been affected by any of these issues, and want to speak to someone in confidence contact Mindline Trans+ on 0300 330 5468. The line is open Mondays and Fridays, 8 pm to midnight and is run by trans volunteers.