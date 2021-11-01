Kendall Jenner’s Mars Attacks Halloween Outfit Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Kendall Jenner/Instagram/Warner Bros./Pictorial Press/Alamy

If someone had to win the Halloween costume award of 2021, then Kendall Jenner would definitely be in the running, after the model took to Instagram to share pictures of her epic Mars Attacks! outfit.

The Kardashian crew are known to go all out when it comes to holiday celebrations, however Jenner may have just overtaken her sisters in the race of who wins best dressed.

Unlike Kim, she doesn’t need to squirt milk and catch it in a glass resting on her behind to break the internet, as Jenner has instead wowed fans by taking inspiration from 1996 sci-fi-comedy Mars Attacks!

Alamy

Directed by the king of all things spooky, Tim Burton, the film follows a star-studded cast of misfits – from Jack Nicholson to Pierce Brosnan, Glenn Close to Tom Jones – as they battle a group of Martians who have infiltrated Earth and and are headed for US Congress.

Jenner took her look from one of the film’s iconic alien characters, Martian Girl, who is adorned with a giant wig in the film to cover up the shape of her Martian head.

Alongside a long dress, styled by Dani Michelle, a wig fitted by Jen Atkin and makeup by Mary Phillips, the images of Jenner, taken by Dana Trippe, have left followers in awe.

The post has since amassed more than four million likes and 12,000 comments, with fans and followers complimenting the star’s look. One said: ‘Happy Halloween queen.’

Another wrote:

U UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT

A third commented: ‘Ok, this is so cool.’

Other Keeping Up With The Kardashians sisters appeared to follow suit with looks inspired by films, with Kourtney dressing up with beau Travis Barker as the pair from True Romance.

Meanwhile, Kylie dressed up as Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street, to promote her Halloween cosmetics collection.