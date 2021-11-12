unilad
Kendall Jenner’s Revealing Dress Has People Questioning Appropriate Wedding Attire

by : Emily Brown on : 12 Nov 2021 16:43
Kendall Jenner's Revealing Dress Has People Questioning Appropriate Wedding Attire@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner sparked a debate about appropriate wedding attire this week after sharing images of the dress she wore to a friend’s big day.

Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share images of herself and her pals Hailey Bieber, Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid at the wedding of Lauren Perez yesterday, November 11.

Most of the women appeared to be wearing long dresses, which are a common sight at a formal event such as a wedding, but the cut-out style of Jenner’s dress prompted criticism from some social media users who claimed it was inappropriate.

The black Mônot RTW Spring 2022 dress revealed much of Jenner’s torso, with small portions covered by triangular pieces of material that met at the front of the dress. The model was clearly more than happy with this as she filmed herself posing in the dress for her Story, but still, some people felt it necessary to comment on the attire and slam Jenner for her decision to wear it.

One Twitter user questioned why Jenner was ‘wearing that kind of dress to a wedding’, while another tagged the model and said they’d rather have her ‘turn up to [their] wedding in a wedding dress than this.’

A third commented: ‘Sorry, but that is NOT a dress you wear to a wedding,’

See the dress below:

Kendall Jenner in dress at wedding (Kendall Jenner/Instagram)Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Of course, Jenner is a grown woman who, despite having easy access to stylists and personal shoppers, is very capable of dressing herself and making decisions about what she wants to wear, so the fact she deemed the dress acceptable is all that really matters.

Many of Jenner’s fans stood up for the model’s decision to wear the dress, with one person responding to a critic to point out that the bride presumably seemed to be fine with Jenner’s choice of clothing, while another described Jenner’s choice of dress as ‘iconic’.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University and went on to contribute to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming Senior Journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories and longer form features.

