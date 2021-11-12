Kendall Jenner’s Revealing Dress Has People Questioning Appropriate Wedding Attire

@kendalljenner/Instagram

Kendall Jenner sparked a debate about appropriate wedding attire this week after sharing images of the dress she wore to a friend’s big day.

Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share images of herself and her pals Hailey Bieber, Jesse Jo Stark and Bella Hadid at the wedding of Lauren Perez yesterday, November 11.

Advert 10

Most of the women appeared to be wearing long dresses, which are a common sight at a formal event such as a wedding, but the cut-out style of Jenner’s dress prompted criticism from some social media users who claimed it was inappropriate.

The black Mônot RTW Spring 2022 dress revealed much of Jenner’s torso, with small portions covered by triangular pieces of material that met at the front of the dress. The model was clearly more than happy with this as she filmed herself posing in the dress for her Story, but still, some people felt it necessary to comment on the attire and slam Jenner for her decision to wear it.

One Twitter user questioned why Jenner was ‘wearing that kind of dress to a wedding’, while another tagged the model and said they’d rather have her ‘turn up to [their] wedding in a wedding dress than this.’

Advert 10

A third commented: ‘Sorry, but that is NOT a dress you wear to a wedding,’

See the dress below:

Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Of course, Jenner is a grown woman who, despite having easy access to stylists and personal shoppers, is very capable of dressing herself and making decisions about what she wants to wear, so the fact she deemed the dress acceptable is all that really matters.

Advert 10

Many of Jenner’s fans stood up for the model’s decision to wear the dress, with one person responding to a critic to point out that the bride presumably seemed to be fine with Jenner’s choice of clothing, while another described Jenner’s choice of dress as ‘iconic’.