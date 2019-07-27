Kendrick Lamar And Fiance Have Reportedly Had Their First Child

Julia Banim

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly become a father for the first time, having apparently welcomed a baby to the world with his fiancée, Whitney Alford.

According to reports, the 32-year-old rapper became a dad on Friday, July 26, after make-up artist Alford gave birth to a little girl.

Lamar and Alford – who have been dating since high school – have yet to make an official comment.

Sources told US Weekly how the couple welcomed their child on Friday, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

Although Lamar and Alford have yet to confirm the news, fans have already been getting emotional via Twitter.

One person blubbed:

Can’t wait to hear the beautiful masterpieces he’ll write as tributes to his child.

Another predicted:

That baby will be a genius in some way.

Kendrick Lamar has a child 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bCj2g6Ljyj — San Andreas 🌪 (@SandyDri_) July 26, 2019

Congrats to @kendricklamar & his fiancée Whitney Alford on their newborn baby girl! 👨‍👩‍👧 pic.twitter.com/wVxbcWhHER — DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) July 26, 2019

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar & his fiancé, Whitney Alford, on their first child 🙌🏾 she gave birth to their daughter today 👑 #ML3ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/0cfO7DWs65 — ML3 For The Culture (@ML34TheCulture) July 26, 2019

Lamar is known to be a fairly private person when it comes to discussing his personal life. However, in 2015, he opened up about his relationship with Alford in a heart-melting interview.

Speaking with Billboard, Lamar said:

I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.

In April 2015, mere months after this heartfelt comment, the loved-up pair became engaged.

Congrats, maybe, to these possible new parents!

