Kendrick Lamar And Fiance Have Reportedly Had Their First Child

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly become a father for the first time, having apparently welcomed a baby to the world with his fiancée, Whitney Alford.
According to reports, the 32-year-old rapper became a dad on Friday, July 26, after make-up artist Alford gave birth to a little girl.
Lamar and Alford – who have been dating since high school – have yet to make an official comment.
Sources told US Weekly how the couple welcomed their child on Friday, after keeping the pregnancy a secret.
Although Lamar and Alford have yet to confirm the news, fans have already been getting emotional via Twitter.
One person blubbed:
Can’t wait to hear the beautiful masterpieces he’ll write as tributes to his child.
Another predicted:
That baby will be a genius in some way.
Kendrick Lamar has a child 🥺 pic.twitter.com/bCj2g6Ljyj
— San Andreas 🌪 (@SandyDri_) July 26, 2019
Congrats to @kendricklamar & his fiancée Whitney Alford on their newborn baby girl! 👨👩👧 pic.twitter.com/wVxbcWhHER
— DUCKWORTH TDE (@DuckworthTDE) July 26, 2019
Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar & his fiancé, Whitney Alford, on their first child 🙌🏾 she gave birth to their daughter today 👑 #ML3ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/0cfO7DWs65
— ML3 For The Culture (@ML34TheCulture) July 26, 2019
Lamar is known to be a fairly private person when it comes to discussing his personal life. However, in 2015, he opened up about his relationship with Alford in a heart-melting interview.
Speaking with Billboard, Lamar said:
I wouldn’t even call her my girl. That’s my best friend. I don’t even like the term that society has put in the world as far as being a companion — she’s somebody I can tell my fears to.
In April 2015, mere months after this heartfelt comment, the loved-up pair became engaged.
Congrats, maybe, to these possible new parents!
Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.