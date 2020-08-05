Kevin Hart Calls For ‘Hate Sh*t To Stop’ As Ellen DeGeneres’s Ratings Plummet To All-Time Low

It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years…

She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here?

I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon…