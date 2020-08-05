Kevin Hart Calls For ‘Hate Sh*t To Stop’ As Ellen DeGeneres’s Ratings Plummet To All-Time Low
Kevin Hart has defended Ellen DeGeneres and called for the ‘hate sh*t’ to stop after ratings for The Ellen DeGeneres Show plummeted to an all-time low.
Hart’s comments come after WarnerMedia launched an internal investigation into the show in response to reports that employees there have faced alleged racism, fear and intimidation behind the scenes, as well as sexual misconduct and harassment from top executives.
DeGeneres released a letter apologising to those who had been mistreated, though she has been accused of placing blame as she said people didn’t do their jobs ‘as they knew I’d want them done’.
Following the release of the reports, ratings for The Ellen DeGeneres Show sunk to a new series low, drawing a 1.0 Live + Same Day household rating in the week ended July 26, according to Nielsen, cited by The Wrap.
The ratings were down 9% from the prior week, and a whopping -29% from the same week last summer. Though the timing of the decline falls in line with the release of the reports about the show, it’s worth noting that ratings for syndicated talk shows are lower in general at this time as they air summer reruns.
A number of celebrities have voiced their opinions in the wake of the controversy, with many standing up for DeGeneres and arguing that she does not deserve to be a target of backlash.
Hart is the latest to make his voice heard as he shared a picture of himself and DeGeneres and said he could ‘honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f*cking planet’.
The actor wrote:
It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years…
She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1. The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here?
I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate sh*t has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon…
Hart went on to say that his post is ‘not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences’, suggesting he was not negating the claims that employees made about their treatment on the show, but that it was ‘simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend’.
Katy Perry also showed her support for the TV show host, though many social media users criticised the responses by saying that it’s no surprise that celebrities were treated well when they were the guest and had an influence on the audience.
