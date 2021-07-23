Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon By Posting His Real Phone Number On Billboards Across America

PA Images

Kevin Hart has pranked Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon after he welcomed his seventh child to the world.

As a leading comedian in Hollywood, Hart often gets up to highly publicised mischief. The 42-year-old played a very public joke on Cannon as he encouraged people to get in touch with the producer and host for advice.

Cannon has had seven children, most recently having a baby called Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Following the birth, Hart paid for digital billboards reading, ‘For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.’

Not only did the billboard encourage people to get in touch with Cannon, but it also displayed the producer’s personal phone number. On the back of this, Cannon spoke to a handful of fans and posted the conversations on his Instagram.

Nonetheless, Cannon didn’t seem too happy about the wider world having his number. The producer wrote, ‘My phone won’t stop ringing! @kevinhart4real is a a**hole!!!’ Despite the joke being a pain for Cannon, it seems that Hart is only paying him back for a prank Cannon played earlier this month.

On July 9, Cannon sent a surprise llama to Hart’s $13.7M Calabasas compound. In a message, Cannon joked, ‘Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.’

Hart reacted by calling Cannon a ‘jacka**,’ a ‘stupid motherf***er’, and ‘one of the biggest a**holes on the planet’.

With this back and forth of high stakes pranks, it will be interesting to see how Cannon responds to Hart’s latest joke.

