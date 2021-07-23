unilad
Advert

Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon By Posting His Real Phone Number On Billboards Across America

by : Daniel Richardson on : 23 Jul 2021 09:05
Kevin Hart Pranks Nick Cannon By Posting His Real Phone Number On Billboards Across AmericaPA Images

Kevin Hart has pranked Mariah Carey’s ex-husband Nick Cannon after he welcomed his seventh child to the world. 

As a leading comedian in Hollywood, Hart often gets up to highly publicised mischief. The 42-year-old played a very public joke on Cannon as he encouraged people to get in touch with the producer and host for advice.

Advert

Cannon has had seven children, most recently having a baby called Zen with model Alyssa Scott. Following the birth, Hart paid for digital billboards reading, ‘For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon.’

Not only did the billboard encourage people to get in touch with Cannon, but it also displayed the producer’s personal phone number. On the back of this, Cannon spoke to a handful of fans and posted the conversations on his Instagram.

Nonetheless, Cannon didn’t seem too happy about the wider world having his number. The producer wrote, ‘My phone won’t stop ringing! @kevinhart4real is a a**hole!!!’ Despite the joke being a pain for Cannon, it seems that Hart is only paying him back for a prank Cannon played earlier this month.

Advert

On July 9, Cannon sent a surprise llama to Hart’s $13.7M Calabasas compound. In a message, Cannon joked, ‘Since I’m having all these new kids, I thought I would bless you with a new one as well. Save the drama for your llama. Happy birthday.’

Hart reacted by calling Cannon a ‘jacka**,’ a ‘stupid motherf***er’, and ‘one of the biggest a**holes on the planet’.

With this back and forth of high stakes pranks, it will be interesting to see how Cannon responds to Hart’s latest joke.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat
Technology

Dubai Is Creating Fake Rain To Battle 50°C Heat

Americans Mock British ‘Heatwave’ After Realising What Temperature It Is
Viral

Americans Mock British ‘Heatwave’ After Realising What Temperature It Is

Video Shows Terrifying Moment Teen Gets Slapped By A Seagull At 75mph
Viral

Video Shows Terrifying Moment Teen Gets Slapped By A Seagull At 75mph

Dr Dre Ordered To Pay Six Figure Sum Each Month To His Ex-Wife
Celebrity

Dr Dre Ordered To Pay Six Figure Sum Each Month To His Ex-Wife

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. These included the likes of The Hook, WhatCulture and Game Rant. Eventually, Dan found a home for his journalism at UNILAD.

Topics: Celebrity, Kevin Hart, Nick Cannon, no-article-matching, Pranks

 