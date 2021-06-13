unilad
Kevin Hart Says He ‘Doesn’t Give A Sh*t’ About ‘Cancel Culture’

by : Emily Brown on : 13 Jun 2021 16:56
Kevin Hart Says He 'Doesn't Give A Sh*t' About 'Cancel Culture'

Kevin Hart has said he doesn’t ‘give a sh*t’ about cancel culture as he questioned when we got to a point where people are ‘supposed to operate perfectly all the time’.

The comedian made the comments during an interview released this week in which he reflected on his decision to step down from hosting the 2018 Academy Awards following backlash surrounding old homophobic tweets and stand-up footage.

At the time Hart initially refused to apologise for the comments he’d made in the past, claiming he had already done so, however he later said he was sorry for his ‘insensitive words’ and announced that he would not host the Oscars.

Kevin Hart (PA Images)PA Images

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Hart noted that there is ‘nothing’ he can do if people want to ‘pull up stuff’ and ‘go back to the same tweets of old’, but he stressed that anyone doing so is ‘looking at a younger version’ of himself.

When it comes to cancel culture, the comedian said he ‘personally [doesn’t] give a sh*t about it’ when it relates to someone talking ‘nonsense’.

Explaining his stance, he said:

If somebody has done something truly damaging then, absolutely, a consequence should be attached. But when you just talk about … nonsense?

When you’re talking, ‘Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!’ Shut the f*ck up! What are you talking about?

When did we get to a point where life was supposed to be perfect? Where people were supposed to operate perfectly all the time? I don’t understand.

Kevin Hart (PA Images)PA Images

Hart went on to say that he doesn’t ‘expect perfection’ from his children, wife, friends or employees because he believes ‘the only way you grow up is from f*cking up’, adding: ‘I don’t know a kid who hasn’t f*cked up or done some dumb sh*t.’

Saying he’s been cancelled ‘three or four times’, the comedian reiterated that he’s never been ‘bothered’ as he understands that ‘everyone can change’ and that life should not ‘be over because of a mistake’.

In spite of his carefree stance on the matter, Hart also acknowledged that comedy has changed as a result of cancel culture and that he can’t be the same comic today as he was when he first started out in the late 1990s.

Featured Image Credit: PA Images

Emily Brown

    Kevin Hart: ‘I say this humbly but I’m as talented as f***. I’m really good at what I do’

 