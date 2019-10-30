Kevin Hart Shares Grueling Video Of His Recovery From Horrific Car Crash

Kevin Hart has shared an emotional video documenting his recovery from a car crash, less than two months after sustaining ‘serious injuries’ in the incident.

The actor and comedian was rushed to hospital in the early hours of September 1, after his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda swerved off the road and down an embankment in the Malibu hills.

The video released on Tuesday, October 29, shows Hart’s physical therapy following the crash, which left him and two others trapped inside the vehicle as emergency services rushed to help them.

You can watch the video below:

The video, which was shared to Hart’s Instagram and begins with a text overlay stating his world ‘was forever changed’ after the accident, goes on to show footage of the comedian struggling to walk again with the help of a walker and medical professionals.

Hart, 40, can be heard saying:

Basically what you realise is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. When God talks, you gotta listen. Some of the craziest things that happen to you end up being the things that you needed the most. And in this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down. You know you’re moving too fast and doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things that you’re meant to see. But after my accident I see things differently, I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof.

The 40-year-old goes on to thank his family, friends, fans and God as he continues his recovery – which, we learn at the end of the video, will take approximately one year according to one of his doctors. Kevin responds saying he is ‘not in a rush.’

Hart suffered three spinal fractures in the crash – two in the thoracic section of his spine and one in the lumbar – with all three having to be fused in emergency surgery in the days following the accident.

Although initial reports suggested the actor was ‘doing fine’ and was ‘already walking’ just days after the crash, it soon became clear just how serious Hart’s injuries were – with his long-term friend Terry Crews stating he would have to ‘rebuild his life‘ because of it.

Thankfully, Hart appears to have a strong team of people supporting him and it looks as though he will make a full recovery – even if it will take a bit of time.

Earlier this month, the comedian released a statement in which he said he has ‘nothing but love for Jared [Black]’ – the driver of the car – and wished he and his fiancee Rebecca Broxterman a ‘speedy recovery,’ as Entertainment Weekly reports.

Our thoughts are with all three as they continue their journey to recovery.

