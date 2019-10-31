Kevin Hart Trolls The Rock In Hilarious Halloween Sketch

Kevin Hart/Instagram

Kevin Hart has been through a lot in the last few months, but he’s still managed to make time to troll his longtime friend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The comedian is currently undergoing rehabilitation after he sustained serious injuries in car crash on September 1. Just yesterday he took to Instagram to share a heartfelt video documenting his physical therapy.

It wasn’t long before Hart shifted the mood from emotional to hilarious however, as hours later he shared another video of himself dressed in one of Dwayne Johnson’s most iconic looks.

The brilliant Halloween video promotes the release of the new trailer for Hart and Johnson’s upcoming film, Jumanji: The Next Level, however Hart wouldn’t be true to himself if he didn’t take the chance to troll his co-star at every available opportunity.

Hart’s post starts with Johnson opening the front door to a group of children dressed as the four main characters in Jumanji, played by Johnson, Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black.

Following a chorus of ‘trick or treat!’, the former wrestling star brings out a pumpkin full of king-size candy and hands it out to the hopeful youngsters.

Just minutes later, The Rock opens the door again and sees what surely must be a mirror into the past.

Or, rather, Hart dressed in a black turtleneck, denim jeans, a gold chain and a bumbag – a classic outfit Johnson rocked many years ago.

Though the comedian nailed the look, The Rock wasn’t too impressed and he berated his pal, asking him: ‘Why are you dressed like that?’

The pair then launched into their now-common routine, in which Johnson mocks Hart for being smaller than him, throwing the king-size candy to the side and instead offering the trick-or-treater a bite-size piece of chocolate, yelling: ‘Put this in your fannypack!’

Naturally, Hart was frustrated at this outcome and proceeded to attack Johnson’s decorations before storming off. The post then came to an end with the announcement that the new Jumanji trailer will be arriving today, October 31.

Despite Johnson’s criticisms about Hart’s costume, the comedian stood by it, as he wrote on Instagram:

I killed it with my Halloween costume this year…. @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!

The video has been praised by many of Hart’s fans, with people calling it ‘amazing’ and expressing their excitement for Hart’s return to the screen.

