Kevin Hart Welcomes First Daughter With Wife Eniko

OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.

Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! […] Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.