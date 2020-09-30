Kevin Hart Welcomes First Daughter With Wife Eniko
Kevin and Eniko Hart have welcomed their first daughter together.
Eniko, who already has a son with Hart, took to Instagram today, September 30, to share the news of their new addition.
Next to a picture reading ‘9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime’, Eniko wrote, ‘thankful grateful blessed […] a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn’t love you more.. Kaori Mai Hart 9.29.20’.
This is the couple’s second child together, with their first being son Kenzo Kash, now aged two. The pair tied the knot in 2016 after a two-year engagement.
Hart has two other children, Hendrix, 12, and Heaven, 15, to his first wife Torrei Hart. Their divorce was finalised in 2011.
Eniko’s pregnancy was only announced in March, presumably as she was already a couple of months along. Sharing a picture of herself wearing a sheer, black dress from a side angle, the 36-year-old’s bump was extremely obvious.
It was on Mother’s Day that the gender of their baby was announced, and it’s safe to say everyone was very excited to be welcoming another girl.
Eniko wrote at the time:
OH BABY, it’s a little lady. This Mother’s Day God has blessed us with another baby girl, this pregnancy felt the exact same I could’ve sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I’ve always prayed for.
Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! […] Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways..and we’re so anxious to meet her.
Congratulations to the Hart family!
