Kevin Hart’s Wife Breaks Down Over Him Cheating In New Docuseries

An upcoming docuseries about Kevin Hart sees his wife break down while discussing their relationship and the comedian’s cheating.

The new six-part Netflix series, titled Don’t F*ck This Up, follows Hart as he discusses his past, his rise to fame and his recent car crash that left him with severe spinal injuries.

The Jumanji star also opens up about the mistakes he made on the road to success, and a trailer shows Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, wiping away tears as she broaches the subject of her husband’s infidelity.

Hart married Parrish in 2016 following his separation from his first wife Torrei Hart in 2011. The following year, while Parrish was pregnant with her husband’s child, the comedian found himself in the middle of a cheating scandal involving model Montia Sabbag.

A close friend of Hart’s allegedly tried to extort the star over a video of him cheating, and Hart later took to social media with a public apology aimed at his wife.

In a video on Instagram, he explained:

I made a bad error in judgment and put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen, and they did. And, in doing that, I know that I am going to hurt the people closest to me, who I’ve talked to and apologised – being my wife and my kids.

Parrish forgave her husband, and in an interview with People Hart described their relationship as having been ‘tested’.

He commented:

Our marriage has been put to the test. It’s the most difficult test ever. And, you know, sometimes those tests come from stupidity. But it’s how you handle it, and how you decide to move forward from it. The tests we’ve passed made us love each other even more.

Though the couple moved forward as a family, the docuseries proves Hart’s unfaithfulness still weighs heavy on Parrish’s mind.

In the trailer, the devastated wife can be heard telling her husband he ‘publicly humiliated’ her.

She continued:

I just kept saying, “How the f*ck did you let that happen?”

While discussing his fame in Don’t F*ck This Up, Hart admitted:

You can think you got it all together [then] something stupid can happen that can take it all away.

Though he has admitted to making mistakes, the comedian appeared to see his recent car crash as a wake-up call as afterwards he urged fans not to take life for granted ‘because tomorrow’s not promised’.

Don’t F*ck This Up is available to stream on Netflix from December 27.

