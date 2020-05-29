Khloe Kardashian Addresses People Saying She Looks Unrecognisable In Selfies Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has clapped back in the best way to trolls who say she looks different in every selfie.

The reality star has switched up her look more times than I can count in the past decade, even hosting a show that saw people transform themselves as they achieve the ultimate ‘revenge body’.

But while it’s natural to look a little different in pictures because of make-up, lighting, hair colour and filters, Khloe’s most recent look seemed to get everyone talking.

Khloe Kardashian Instagram Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The 35-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to show off her gorgeous new ‘bronde’ hair, alongside the caption, ‘location: under bitches skiiiiinnn.’ Yep, you’re not wrong there, Khlo.

However, when Koko uploaded another series of selfies last night, May 28, fans were quick to question why she looked so different to her previous photos

‘She looks way different for some reason,’ one follower commented. ‘Now is another face… What did you do. You look different… WHO ARE YOU AND WHAT DID YOU DO WITH KHLOE? LOOK GOOD TO… This is not Khloe’.

Another simply asked: ‘Why do you look so different in all your photos?’

‘From my weekly face transplants clearly,’ Khloe expertly clapped back.

The KUWTK star was no doubt referencing the fact that every time she uploads a selfie, people are quick to question what work she could have had done to her face to make her look so different.

In fact, last week some people even joked that Khloe had taken her best friend Malika Haqq, with one person tweeting: ‘Has anyone checked on Malika? What if Khloe literally took her face?’

While fans have repeatedly accused her of going under the knife (side note: so what if she has? It’s her face!), others quickly decided her stunning new look was the result of some nifty Photoshop use, after fans spotted half of her necklace chain was missing.

In the gorgeous selfie, Khloe can be seen wearing a delicate little Nicole Rose Jewelry butterfly necklace, but if you look closely, it appears as though the chain is missing on one side.

‘Girl, where is the rest of your necklace chain?’ one follower commented, while another added, ‘Don’t know the first thing about editing pictures but I do know that when your necklace is there on one side and not there on the other side I get a little suspicious.’

Here’s a thought: perhaps she wouldn’t need to edit her photos if people weren’t so obsessed with critiquing every single picture she uploads.