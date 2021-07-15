Khloe Kardashian Criticised Over Photo Of Her Appearing To Show Six Toes

E!/khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire from social media users who are accusing her of a Photoshop blunder after she shared an image in which she appears to have six toes.

The cast of Keeping Up With The Kardashians no doubt have a whole team of people helping to curate their social media posts and ensure they keep their fanbase entertained, and with photo editing software available at the touch of a button, it’s only natural to assume that Khloe Kardashian is someone whose photos are no stranger to being touched-up.

Advert 10

Photo editing is tricky business, however, as usually the goal of the task is to improve an image while making it look like there have been no alterations whatsoever.

PA Images

Unfortunately, it seems someone had a slight slip of the mouse when it came to editing a photo of Kardashian this week, as the post she uploaded to Instagram makes it appear as if the little toe on her right foot has either doubled in size, or been greeted with a neighbour in the form of a new toe.

Check it out below:

Advert 10

The post came one day before the reality TV star’s new swimwear launch today, July 15, and showed Kardashian posing in a pink bikini alongside the caption, ‘Teasing you until Thursday.’ With her bare feet featured in the forefront of the image, the bizarre addition was easy to spot.

Another image, shared last August, proves that Kardashian only has five toes on her right foot, so social media users were quick to point out that the scene in the more recent snap must be down to a technical blunder.

Advert 10

One person commented, ‘Dude the distortion on the feet shows you edit your pics.’

Another follower wrote, ‘What’s going on with the meat under the pinky toe?’, while a third commented, ‘Nobody gonna talk about the extra toe oooor’.

Khloe isn’t the first of the sisters to be accused of having six toes, with Kim Kardashian previously coming under fire after pictures of her foot shared online sparked a widespread debate.

Advert 10

Kim denied having six toes at the time, explaining that her feet had been distorted in images due to the sandals she was wearing, which squashed her feet together.

Toes weren’t the only thing social media users honed in on when it comes to Khloe’s bikini snap, however, as some suggested the proportions off the image were off altogether, making her legs too long for her body.

Khloe does not appear to have responded to the comments at the time of writing, July 15, instead focusing on the release of her new swimwear line.