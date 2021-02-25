Khloe Kardashian Denies Finger-Stretching Surgery After Slenderman Comparisons

khloekardashian/Instagram

In a bizarre turn of events, Khloe Kardashian has come forward to deny having had ‘finger-stretching surgery’ – which I sincerely hope is not a thing – after fans were surprised by how long her fingers looked in a recent pic.

After sharing images for her Good American brand’s new shoe line, the 36-year-old reality star found herself at the centre of some quite bonkers rumours, due to her hands and feet appearing to be much larger than they normally do.

Hitting back with some amusement at suggestions she has actually undergone surgery to stretch her fingers, Khloe explained, ‘It’s just the lens guys!’, adding, ‘some of these stories are really reaching’.

Following comparisons to the creepy urban myth figure Slenderman, Khloe laughed:

HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect. The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long. Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers

Sharing one pic where her feet look notably large, Khloe queried, ‘How could anyone believe this is the size of my feet?!’:

It’s The angle and the type of lens. And personally I think this camera lens is so fucking cool. It gives the photo a different vibe and not the same old visual I always see. Either way, I’m happy with them.

Sharing a second pic in which her hands do indeed look very long, Khloe told fans ‘not to worry’, clarifying that she doesn’t have ‘freakishly long fingers’:

It’s the lens! I can’t believe I’m even tweeting this LOL my old hands normal sized hands are still in tack. Nope I didn’t get a surgery to stretch my fingers and nope it’s not a ‘photoshop fail’. Have a great day.

Phew. Looks like we won’t be seeing a rise in finger-stretching surgery in reaction to a new Kardashian trend.

