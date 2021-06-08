Khloe Kardashian Hits Back After Cyberbully Says She ‘Looks Like Alien’ In Medication Ad

Nurtec ODT/Twitter

Khloe Kardashian defended herself against a cyberbully after they described her as looking ‘like an alien’ in an advert for migraine medication.

The Nurtec ODT advert originally aired in March, marking the first advertising spot for Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, who is seen playing on the sofa with her mum in the ad.

Following its debut, the advert was reshared by the company on Twitter towards the end of last month, when it caught the attention of a Twitter user who criticised Nurtec’s decision to feature Kardashian in the ad.

See her appearance below:

Responding to the video, the Twitter user suggested Kardashian had undergone cosmetic treatment as they wrote, ‘Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?’

They continued their criticism against the company as they wrote, ‘What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?’

Kardashian has long claimed that she has not undergone plastic surgery, though she has been open about having lip fillers. Apparent changes to her appearance have instead been attributed to makeup, digital filters applied on social media, and photo editing.

After spotting the critical comment on Twitter, the 36-year-old responded to defend herself by saying that she is ‘trying to help many out there who suffer in silence’ when it comes to migraines.

Saying she was ‘sorry’ the user felt that way, she pointed out that they have ‘every right’ to block or mute her if they don’t want to see content related to Kardashian on Twitter.

She continued, ‘[You are] completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine.’

The Twitter user refers to herself as a ‘feminist’ on her profile, which Kardashian honed in on as she wrote, ‘I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked.’

Following the exchange, a number of Twitter users came forward to defend Kardashian, with one saying they ‘love’ the commercial and adding, ‘You look gorgeous and happy and True is beautiful, happy and having fun. I am a migraine sufferer also. I love when the popcorn knocks over and you both laugh. Love it, love it, love it.’

Kardashian’s response to the criticism has received hundreds of likes, while the commercial itself has been liked and shared by thousands.

