Khloe Kardashian ‘N-Word’ Clip Resurfaces Leading To Cancellation Calls

Khloe Kardashian has come under fire after a clip of her allegedly using the N-word resurfaced online.

In the clip, believed to be from 2019 footage of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the reality star allegedly used the N-word while talking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The clip was shared on Twitter, with fresh calls to #CancelKardashians and #BoycottHulu, who the family have signed a deal with.

A Twitter user shared the clip, saying that Hulu shouldn’t give the famous family a platform.

They wrote:

If you continue to enable the Kardashian family and give them a platform, I will cancel your service. I will never condone racism or bullying the way the Kardashian/Jenner family continues to perpetuate.

While the expletives are bleeped from the clip, Khloe can be seen talking to her family about having a Black baby, going on to say ‘I love Black c**k’ before she allegedly uses the N-word.

Due to to the fact the profanity is bleeped out, it’s unclear whether or not the star used the word.

Fans responded to the clip on Twitter speculating, ‘Did Khloe just use the N word?????’, with another replying ‘yes’.

A third user went on to add:

They need to be cancelled!! Why did Hulu even bother extending the life of this show?? It’s culturally insensitive and not in keeping with societal changes. The whole family is a group of culture vultures…. I’m over them!!

The clip has resurfaced amid growing drama surrounding Khloe and Tristan Thompson, who recently issued a public apology after a paternity test revealed he was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby.

Neither Khloe nor Hulu have commented on the accusations regarding the resurfaced video at the time of writing.