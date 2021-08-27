Khloe Kardashian Receives Huge Backlash For Vicious ‘Fat Shaming’ Rant
Khloe Kardashian has received huge backlash after a clip resurfaced of an old interview, with many accusing her of fat shaming.
The star has come under fire for comments she made in a 2019 interview with Jay Shetty, with many fans branding her a hypocrite and calling for an urgent apology.
Fans have been left feeling puzzled after Khloe‘s comments, as the star has always been transparent on body image issues and previously opened up about the struggles of comparing herself to her sisters.
The 37-year-old has even admitted to feeling as though her weight is the butt of jokes online.
In the clip, Khloe says: ‘I can’t stand people who are, like, eating a bucket of Haagen-Dazs ice cream and they are like, ‘I’m so fat’ and like, they won’t work out, they won’t change their diet, they won’t drink more water, they won’t whatever, but they’re complaining, complaining, complaining.’
She continued:
Well, you’re always going to be in this victimised state because you’re literally not being self-aware.
You’re not even looking at your own reflection, saying, ‘okay, what can I do to change things about myself?’ It’s everybody else’s fault.
Khloe’s comments drew in a lot of attention online, leaving many fans feeling offended. One annoyed Twitter user wrote: ”I hate ppl who..’ Girl, binge eating disorder is an actual mental illness. Most ppl living with obesitt want to lose weight but they need clinical help which they can not afford’. Meanwhile, another commented: ‘Same woman that was mad her grandmother posted an unfiltered pic of her and tried to get it wiped from the internet’.
‘If you don’t like your body, change it,’ coming from someone who didn’t like their body, changed it and still doesn’t like their body is utterly useless. Khloe Kardashian can’t teach us anything because Khloe Kardashian hasn’t actually learned anything. Blind leading the blind’, a third wrote.
Khloe has not addressed the situation since the clip resurfaced.
