Kid Cudi Apologises To Past Girlfriends He ‘Treated Like Sh*t’

As we get older, we learn things about the world and about ourselves that perhaps we should’ve already known.

This is something rapper Kid Cudi knows all too well after he took to social media to share his own personal growth and some lessons he’s learned along the way.

Cudi began by sharing the importance of loving yourself when it comes to engaging in romantic relationships.

‘U can’t be in love w someone until u love yourself,’ he wrote. ‘It took me years to learn that.’

He went on to acknowledge that he wasn’t always the best partner to his previous girlfriends, in his 20s and early 30s, and in turn took full responsibility for the failed relationships as a result of his mistreatment.

He wrote:

I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like shit because I wasn’t right. All of my relationships didn’t work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better.

Cudi has never shied away from talking about his mental health struggles in recent years. In 2016, he checked into rehab, citing ‘depression and suicidal urges’.

In 2018, he spoke openly about the dark time in his life in an interview with Jada Pinkett and Willow Smith on Red Table Talk.

He recalled:

It’s like my life was this show and I was always supposed to be on, but when the show was over I was completely miserable for a long time. I was not happy when I woke up in the morning, it started off with something as simple as that. Just being like ‘Why don’t I feel OK?’ and not really knowing what that was.

Fortunately, Cudi says he’s in a much better place today and has learned to love himself once again. On Saturday, he took to Twitter to share some words of wisdom for anyone else who might be struggling.

Now, im 35 and the past 3 years Ive fallin back in love w Scott. It feels great!! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) October 26, 2019

He said:

Now, im 35 and the past 3 years I’ve fallin back in love w Scott. It feels great! To anyone whos still dealin w things, know that u will be ok and u will find a way to the light. I thought id never find a way out of my madness. So silly of me.

Incredible stuff, Cudi. Personal growth and love is what we like to see.

If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58, and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.