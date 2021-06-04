Kim Kardashian Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing ‘Sacred’ Hindu Earrings

kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter

Kim Kardashian has been hit with accusations of cultural appropriation after she posted pictures of herself wearing hoop earrings featuring Om, the central sacred symbol of Hinduism.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Twitter to share the images towards the end of last month, with three pictures showing her posing on a bed with the earrings on full display.

Kardashian did not make any reference to the earrings in the post, but many Twitter users honed in on them and noted that they included Om, a symbol which became popular in America as Eastern philosophy and Hindu cultural traditions such as yoga became more widespread.

According to the Hindu American Foundation, the Om symbol is made up of a combination of curves, a crescent and a dot, each of which signifies a particular state of reality such as the unconscious state or enlightenment.

Kardashian, however, has been accused of simply seeing the symbol as an accessory, with one Twitter user writing: ‘hinduism isnt an aesthetic stop disrespecting our religion.’

Another commented, ‘Leave our culture and religion alone,’ while a third wrote: ‘Is now a good time to mention that the Om is a sacred symbol to Hindus and not just an accessory?’

Kardashian does not appear to have publicly responded to the backlash, but her decision to keep the photos live indicate she stands by her choice to feature the Om symbol in her photos.

Meanwhile, other Twitter users have come forward to defend the reality TV star, with one questioning that if the Om ‘can be worn around the neck, why can’t it be worn as an earring?’

Pinaki Datta continued: ‘People taking a swing at Kim here are just doing some sort of propaganda to get Hindus to be branded as intolerant, which hindus are absolutely not.’

Another user, Aaron Nair, wrote:

I don’t see this as disrespect at all. How can you assume beyond reasonable doubt that she’s ignorant about its origins? Because she’s a Kardashian? Prejudice. And lowering Hinduism to a “religion” is short-sighted in the first place. [Om] is so much more than a “sacred” symbol.

A third, who identified themselves as Hindu, responded to Kardashian’s post to say they ‘love’ her style, writing: ‘Religion is about tolerance ….if we can wear a Cross or Om in pendant …thn we can took ur earrings in the right spirit too [sic]’.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been accused of appropriating other cultures, leading some social media users to question how she is not ‘tired’ of doing so.

Featured Image Credit: kimkardashian/Instagram/Twitter