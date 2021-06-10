unilad
Advert

Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Body After Underwear Advert Glitch

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 10 Jun 2021 12:03
https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/1402656932293455878TikTok/alexkelly2014

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has denied photoshopping the TV star in a recent advert.

The 40-year-old has received backlash for the SKIMS advert, as it appeared to viewers the images had been edited, despite claiming the underwear was for all shapes and sizes.

Advert

Eagled-eyed viewers noticed one moment in particular, in which Kim runs her index finger across her hip and waist, but her finger appears to contort and stretch in an unusual way.

Check it out:

Loading…

The alleged editing of the video then made the rounds on social media, with one video shared by TikToker Alex Kelly being viewed more than 25 million times.

Advert

One person commented, ‘They literally created this beauty standard but can’t even keep it up,’ while someone else begged the question of how the video editing team didn’t notice the error.

Others compared Kim’s finger to a snake, while someone else said, ‘Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if they did this on purpose to get people talking’.

Another commented:

This is so unfortunate because the whole message of the line is supposed to be inclusivity of all bodies and people. Dang.

Advert
Kim editing fail for SKIMS (TikTok/alexkelly2014)TikTok/alexkelly2014

Following the backlash, a representative from SKIMS said it was a ‘glitch’ that occurred when the commercial was uploaded, and insisted Kim hadn’t been edited.

The statement, as per Page Six, read, ‘The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process.’

The video was then pulled in the wake of the backlash, and a glitch-free version has since taken its place.

Advert

The representative added, ‘Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers.’

Kim herself is yet to comment on the advert’s controversy, but has continued to advertise her new SKIMS line on her social media channels in the meantime.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister to have received criticism recently; people were quick to comment on Khloe’s appearance in a new migraine medication advert, and compared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to an ‘alien’.

Advert

Khloe has since responded to the backlash and replied to one critic on Twitter who asked, ‘Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?’

Khloe replied, ‘Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked [sic]’.

The advert was initially released in March, but resurfaced online in light of people’s criticism.

Featured Image Credits: TikTok/alexkelly2014

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax
News

IRS Investigating After Leak Shows Jeff Bezos And Elon Musk Paid Zero Income Tax

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough
News

Police Officer Sued For Flipping Pregnant Woman’s Car When She Didn’t Stop Fast Enough

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity
News

Wisconsin Dad Breaks World Record After Completing 1.5 Million Push Ups For Charity

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month
News

Jeff Bezos Is Going To Space Next Month

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian

Credits

Page Six

  1. Page Six

    Kim Kardashian’s Skims ad didn’t edit her waist, wasn’t retouched

 