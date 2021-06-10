Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Body After Underwear Advert Glitch

TikTok/alexkelly2014

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand has denied photoshopping the TV star in a recent advert.

The 40-year-old has received backlash for the SKIMS advert, as it appeared to viewers the images had been edited, despite claiming the underwear was for all shapes and sizes.

Eagled-eyed viewers noticed one moment in particular, in which Kim runs her index finger across her hip and waist, but her finger appears to contort and stretch in an unusual way.

Check it out:

The alleged editing of the video then made the rounds on social media, with one video shared by TikToker Alex Kelly being viewed more than 25 million times.

One person commented, ‘They literally created this beauty standard but can’t even keep it up,’ while someone else begged the question of how the video editing team didn’t notice the error.

Others compared Kim’s finger to a snake, while someone else said, ‘Honestly I wouldn’t be surprised if they did this on purpose to get people talking’.

Another commented:

This is so unfortunate because the whole message of the line is supposed to be inclusivity of all bodies and people. Dang.

Following the backlash, a representative from SKIMS said it was a ‘glitch’ that occurred when the commercial was uploaded, and insisted Kim hadn’t been edited.

The statement, as per Page Six, read, ‘The Skims commercial that aired last week featuring the Fits Everybody collection did initially have an error as a result of the video losing its quality during the uploading process.’

The video was then pulled in the wake of the backlash, and a glitch-free version has since taken its place.

The representative added, ‘Immediately after it was noticed by the team, the video was pulled, and the glitch-free version was uploaded and ran for the remainder of the time on air. We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused Kim and our customers.’

Kim herself is yet to comment on the advert’s controversy, but has continued to advertise her new SKIMS line on her social media channels in the meantime.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian sister to have received criticism recently; people were quick to comment on Khloe’s appearance in a new migraine medication advert, and compared the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to an ‘alien’.

Khloe has since responded to the backlash and replied to one critic on Twitter who asked, ‘Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?’

Khloe replied, ‘Sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence. I R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked [sic]’.

The advert was initially released in March, but resurfaced online in light of people’s criticism.

Featured Image Credits: TikTok/alexkelly2014