Kim Kardashian Addresses ‘Wild’ Conspiracy Theory About Her Feet

With Keeping Up With The Kardashians coming to an end after 14 years, Kim Kardashian-West has finally addressed a ‘wild’ conspiracy theory which has plagued her for years.

Like any successful woman in the limelight, Kim has been subjected to all sorts of criticism about her physical appearance, with her feet attracting particular scrutiny.

For a long time, rumours have circulated that the 39-year-old reality star turned businesswoman has six toes on one of her feet. Now, Kim has put the accusations to bed once and for all, taking to social media to share a clip entitled ‘Very Baffling’.

You can check out the vid for yourself below:

In the video, Kim revealed her foot – which can clearly be seen to have five toes – and explained that what people often believe to be her ‘sixth toe’ is actually just the side part of her foot getting squished when she wears certain types of shoes.

Zooming in on her flip-flopped foot, Kim said:

Okay so everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it’s really wild. […] But it’s this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this it like smashes down right here. And in a picture – I don’t know why – that looks like a sixth toe.

She then proceeded to upload a selfie video, where she added:

I hope that answered my sixth toe question, because I only have five toes on each foot.

In the background, unidentified voices – which may or not be those of her sisters – can be heard singing, You’re Never Fully Dressed Without A Smile, with an emphasis on ‘head to toe’. Kim could be seen looking amused as she quipped, ‘six toes’.

Kim isn’t the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling to have had a bizarre amount of attention aimed at her feet.

In March this year, youngest sister Kylie told her followers to leave her ‘cute ass feet’ alone after it was remarked that she had one toe shorter than the others.

Kylie explained that she had broken her toe in middle school, sighing that ‘everyone wants to come for my f*cking toes’:

There’s nothing you can do about a broken toe, so it just had to heal how it wanted to heal. So when I flex this up, this little guy is just out of place.

Earlier this week, the family shocked fans by announcing the reality show would be ending after 20 seasons. The final season will air at some point in 2021.