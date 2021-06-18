Kim Kardashian Admits She Went Through With Her Wedding Just For KUWTK

E!/PA Images

Kim Kardashian has admitted she went through with her wedding to Kris Humphries partially for Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kardashian and Humphries tied the knot back in 2011, with their union famously lasting a short and snappy 72 days.

In the run up to the big day, Kardashian started having second thoughts, and momager Kris Jenner even urged her to make a bolt for it during the rehearsal dinner. However, the reality star decided to go through with the ceremony anyway, fearing that she would let people down.

PA Images

Kardashian opened up about this dramatic point in her life during a candid interview with Bravo’s Andy Cohen, revealing what had really been going through her head at the time:

I thought, ‘OK. We’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runway bride forever. And it’s gonna be a huge joke. And I think, ‘I have cold feet.’ So I was like, ‘OK guys, it’s just cold feet, I’ve got this’.

She continued: ‘And you know the show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee, and probably Kris [Humphries] ’cause I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were gonna pay for. So I used all of our production money on the wedding. So if that was fake, I would’ve like, saved my money.’

You can check out part of the reunion special for yourself below:

When asked whether she had partially gone through with the wedding for the sake of the show, Kardashian immediately answered ‘yes’, explaining:

I felt pressured. I felt like I was gonna let everyone down.

Unfortunately, by the time she realised she’d made the wrong decision, she was already on her honeymoon in Italy:

And then I went to New York, and I was miserable. But I was so nervous to break up with someone, I handled it totally the wrong way. I fully broke up with him in the worst way and I just didn’t know how to deal.

Kardashian went on to agree that she ‘absolutely’ owed Humphries an apology for how things went down, revealing that she had ‘tried calling him for months’.

