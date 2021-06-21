Kim Kardashian Admits She’s Been ‘Desperate’ For Fame In New Interview

kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she was ‘super desperate’ to become famous, and says reality stars should be ‘more honest’ about seeking the spotlight.

Speaking during Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Reunion, following the finale of the show, Kim explained some of the lengths she would go to just to be seen back in the days before she was one of the most famous women on Earth.

Kim admitted that in order to make sure she’d be snapped by paparazzi, she would deliberately visit some of the most popular celeb hangouts in LA in the hopes of ending up in next week’s issue of PEOPLE magazine or on the homepage of Perez Hilton.

‘I would stop off at Robertson’s, I would stop off at the Ivy to pick up something to go, even if it was some bread to go.’ Kim revealed.

It’s hard to remember a time when photos of the Kardashians going about their days weren’t everywhere you looked, but according to Kim, her current ubiquity was down to a lot of hard work to get her name out there.

‘I think I can talk about it because it’s so funny. I think people need to be more honest about those moments in life when you’re just super desperate and want that [fame,]’ she said, per The Daily Beast.

Host Andy Cohen also asked Kim about the long-running rumours that she and other members of her family call the paparazzi on themselves, which she denied.

For much of the noughties, Kim was known best as the personal assistant and stylist of Paris Hilton. She appeared on a few episodes of The Simple Life, and was most often snapped trailing a few steps behind Paris on their way into restaurants and nightclubs.

It wasn’t until 2007 that she became headline news in the gossip magazines thanks to the release of her sex tape, and while Kim credits the tape with launching Keeping Up With The Kardashians to global success, she told Cohen that it was ‘the one thing’ she wishes she could take back.

‘That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life,’ she said. ‘I try to not live with any regrets, but it’s probably the one thing I wish didn’t exist. If I could erase any of the stupid things I’ve done in life, that’s probably it.’