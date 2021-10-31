unilad
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Amusement Park Sighting Fuels Dating Rumours

by : Hannah Smith on : 31 Oct 2021 12:19
Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Amusement Park Sighting Fuels Dating Rumours

Pete Davidson has been linked with any number of celebrities over the past few years, but fans are finding the latest rumours hard to believe.

The Saturday Night Live comedian was spotted at an amusement park over the weekend with none other than Kim Kardashian, fuelling gossip about what would almost certainly win the award for 2021’s most unexpected celebrity couple.

Seemingly on a double-date with recently-engaged pair Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian, a snap taken from a rollercoaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm shows Davidson and Kim holding hands and screaming with fear, sending social media into an absolute frenzy.

The surprise snaps come a few weeks after Kim hosted SNL for the first time, with the reality star kissing Davidson during one sketch, in which she played the Princess Jasmine to his Aladdin.

‘Being on SNL is a gateway drug to dating pete davidson,’ one person joked as the amusement park photos went viral, with another tweeting, ‘Was this on anyone’s 2021 bingo card?’

But unfortunately for anyone who thinks the pair might actually make a cute couple, sources have been quick to pour cold water on the rumours, telling PEOPLE magazine that the 27 year old and the 41 year old were ‘just friends hanging out’.

‘They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time,’ they explained.

Davidson was most recently linked with Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, whom he reportedly met when the British actor’s co-star Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL earlier this year.

Topics: Celebrity, Kim Kardashian, Now, Pete Davidson, SNL

