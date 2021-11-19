Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Confirm They Are Dating After Pictured Out Holding Hands

Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Alamy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have seemingly confirmed their relationship after being photographed holding hands.

Rumours about the pair have been circulating ever since Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live, where she appeared alongside – and even smooched, as part of a skit – Davidson. Ever since then, paparazzi have been hyperactive around their adventures in New York and elsewhere, while countless ‘sources’ close to the couple dish the gossip on how things are going.

Before, it certainly seemed like the pair were dating, considering photos of them holding hands on a rollercoaster and their matching outfits on Instagram. Now, it would appear the rumours are true.

Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, were snapped holding hands as they celebrated the SNL comic’s birthday in Palm Springs on Tuesday, November 16. It’s the first time Kardashian has been publicly affectionate with anyone else since she filed for divorce from Kanye West in February.

While some earlier reports insisted the couple were just friends, E! News has since confirmed they’re dating. ‘They are really happy and seeing where it goes,’ a source told the outlet.

‘Pete has told her he doesn’t want to see anyone else. She is telling some people they aren’t super serious but she isn’t seeing anyone else… she’s trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him. Kim is smitten over him and it’s very exciting to her. He makes her laugh the entire time they are together and she is completely enthralled by him.’

Initial news of Kardashian and Davidson dating had his fans recounting his long list of A-list exes. Emily Ratajkowski recently explained why women find him attractive, saying, ‘He’s got the height… he seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He’s lovely. His fingernail polish is awesome. He looks good.’